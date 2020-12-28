Aidy Bryant celebrated the wrapping of Shrill Season 3 on Instagram alongside her co-star Lolly Adefope.

"That's a wrap on @shrillhulu season 3! I love this cast and crew more than I could ever explain. See you sooooon," Bryant said on Sunday.

The actress posted a selfie with Adefope with the pair smiling together.

Shrill, which launched in March 2019, was renewed for a third season by Hulu in March. Season 2 premiered in January with Season 3 arriving in 2021.

The series is based on the Lindy West book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Bryant stars as aspiring journalist Annie Easton who lives in Portland, Ore.

John Cameron Mitchell , Ian Owens and Patti Harrison also star.

Bryant and Ali Rushfield co-created the show with Lindy. Rushfield also serves as showrunner.