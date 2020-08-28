Police in Connecticut are warning residents to keep a distance from an "aggressive" escaped beefalo -- a hybrid of a domestic cow and a bison.

The Plymouth Police Department said the beefalo bull belonged to a Massachusetts farmer, and the animal escaped from a trailer outside the Plymouth Meats processing facility.

The animal fled slaughter Aug. 3, but was not spotted again until it resurfaced more than two weeks later in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

Police said officers located the bull Wednesday night near Route 72, but their brief capture attempt was called off when the animal displayed aggressive behavior.

"This animal can be aggressive and can potentially cause serious injuries," police said in a Facebook post.