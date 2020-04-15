The seventh and final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is to begin on ABC May 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City," said the network's synopsis for the final episodes of the sci-fi adventure.

"With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world."

The show stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.