Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bid farewell to the series on Good Morning America Wednesday ahead of the Marvel show's series finale.

"It's tough. It's like losing a part of yourself and losing a good friend," Wen said when asked about saying goodbye to her character, Agent Melinda May.

"This is a character who was killed off in the Avengers and there was a fan movement called Coulson Lives, which I was completely moved by. People at ABC and Marvel listened and the show only exists because we have this incredible fan base," Gregg said about his character, Agent Phil Coulson.

"Between the family we have on the show and that family of the fans, it's been really one of the great experiences that I've ever had," the actor continued.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will end it's seven season run Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC with a two-hour finale.

The series, which was born out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed the adventures of S.H.I.E.L.D. as they fought to protect earth.

Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward also starred.