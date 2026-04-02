Netflix has officially announced that Age of Attraction will return with a brand new season.
The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum, Nick Viall, will continue to host the series with his wife Natalie Joy.
In the social experiment, cast members date without ever finding out each other's age. The show sets out to prove whether age is really just a number when a solid connection can be established.
Season 1 of Age of Attraction premiered on March 11, and new episodes continued to roll out until its March 25 finale.
"We love concepts that are impossible to look away from and Age of Attraction nailed that from Day 1," executive producers Jennifer O'Connell and Rebecca Quinn said in a statement.
"It's messy, it's real and that's what makes it fun to watch. Huge thanks to Netflix for embracing this dating experiment with us. The response has been incredible, and we're excited to push it even further in Season 2."
Additional details on Season 2 -- including the cast and premiere date -- will be announced at a later time.
Age of Attraction's first season followed a group of singles ranging from 22 to 59 years old as they discovered whether "love is truly ageless."
The show's debut season ended with Vanessa and Logan getting engaged. Three other couples -- Theresa and John, Pfeifer and Derrick, and Libby and Andrew -- were shown choosing to stay together.
Age of Attraction is produced by Velvet Hammer Media. In addition to Jennifer And Rebecca, Sam Dean and David Friedman also serve as executive producers.
Nick found fame when he competed on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014.
After finishing The Bachelorette's tenth season in second place behind Josh Murray, Nick tried to win the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe on the show's eleventh season.
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However, Kaitlyn chose Shawn Booth as her winner, and so Nick finished as the runner-up yet again.
After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Nick starred on The Bachelor's 21st season and got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. The pair announced their split less than six months after his season finale aired on ABC in 2017.
"The Viall Files" podcast host began dating Natalie in 2020 after she had DMed him. At the time, Natalie was 21 and Nick was 38.
Nick and Natalie got married in April 2024, just two short months after they welcomed a daughter, River Rose, into the world.
Although Nick and Natalie have an 18-year age gap between them, they appear to be happily married. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.