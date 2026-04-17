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'Age of Attraction' producers tease possible Season 2 changes

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/17/2026



's co-creators have teased that they may make some changes when the show returns with its second season.



ADVERTISEMENT Netflix officially announced earlier this month that



Following the March 25 release of the show's finale, co-creators Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O'Connell shared



"A first season shows you what people actually care about -- and it's not always what you expect. There are moments you think will land, and then completely different ones take over the conversation," the pair said.



"We had so many great stories we didn't have the time to fully explore, including same-age couples and, if there is a second season, we'd definitely lean into those relationships more."



Rebecca and Jennifer said they also look forward to "expanding the overall storytelling" in the show.



"[We'd like to feature] more love triangles and more depth across all the connections," they noted.



's debut season was divided into three parts. After initial connections formed, each couple was asked to decide in the "Promise Room" if they wanted to continue exploring their relationship. At that point, the cast members were allowed to discuss their age gap.



The couples who chose to move forward then transitioned into the real world, before making a final decision on whether they wanted their romance to last.



According to the co-creators of the show, there were 14 couples -- out of the original 40 participants -- who were ready to go into the real world, which "far exceeded" their expectations.



"[There were] way more than we expected. The bad news is we didn't have the time to fully show everyone's journey," they said.



"If anything, it's a testament to the casting and our casting director Jacqui Pittman did such an incredible job that we were forced to make some really tough choices in the edit."



Rebecca and Jennifer added, "Looking back, we wish we found a way to sneak in a few more of those stories."

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They acknowledged it's "hard" to narrow down couples but are "thrilled" with how many chose to stay together in the finale.



Although only two couples are still together now, Rebecca and Jennifer acknowledged, "It's always amazing to see something real come out of it. But even the relationships that didn't last still meant something."



They pointed out that while "not every connection is forever," that "doesn't make it any less real while it's happening."



The producers apparently consider two happy couples to be a great success story.



"It's so exciting to see two of the couples in strong committed relationships and genuinely happy," they noted.



"We shot the show almost a year ago so they truly have lasting power! It is interesting that one of those couples is an older woman with a younger man and an older man with a younger woman."



And it appears, based on an "active" conversation online, that most viewers enjoyed following along with the couples that had been selected.



"We love that we sparked a real conversation and whether you believe couples with a range of age differences works or not, people love talking about it!" the pair told Us.



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When looking back on their casting and storyline choices, Rebecca and Jennifer admitted it was "hard to predict" what was "going to hit" or not land with viewers.



"The only thing we can control is making shows we'd actually want to watch," Rebecca and Jennifer shared about the process.



"And for us, that's something a little juicy, a little steamy, slightly unhinged -- but still heartfelt. So seeing people lean in the way they have -- texting about it, debating it, picking sides -- that's the win for us."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS 's co-creators have teased that they may make some changes when the show returns with its second season.Netflix officially announced earlier this month that it has renewed , hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, after a successful first season.Following the March 25 release of the show's finale, co-creators Rebecca Quinn and Jennifer O'Connell shared with Us Weekly how they imagine the show evolving."A first season shows you what people actually care about -- and it's not always what you expect. There are moments you think will land, and then completely different ones take over the conversation," the pair said."We had so many great stories we didn't have the time to fully explore, including same-age couples and, if there is a second season, we'd definitely lean into those relationships more."Rebecca and Jennifer said they also look forward to "expanding the overall storytelling" in the show."[We'd like to feature] more love triangles and more depth across all the connections," they noted.'s debut season was divided into three parts. After initial connections formed, each couple was asked to decide in the "Promise Room" if they wanted to continue exploring their relationship. At that point, the cast members were allowed to discuss their age gap.The couples who chose to move forward then transitioned into the real world, before making a final decision on whether they wanted their romance to last.According to the co-creators of the show, there were 14 couples -- out of the original 40 participants -- who were ready to go into the real world, which "far exceeded" their expectations."[There were] way more than we expected. The bad news is we didn't have the time to fully show everyone's journey," they said."If anything, it's a testament to the casting and our casting director Jacqui Pittman did such an incredible job that we were forced to make some really tough choices in the edit."Rebecca and Jennifer added, "Looking back, we wish we found a way to sneak in a few more of those stories."They acknowledged it's "hard" to narrow down couples but are "thrilled" with how many chose to stay together in the finale.Although only two couples are still together now, Rebecca and Jennifer acknowledged, "It's always amazing to see something real come out of it. But even the relationships that didn't last still meant something."They pointed out that while "not every connection is forever," that "doesn't make it any less real while it's happening."The producers apparently consider two happy couples to be a great success story."It's so exciting to see two of the couples in strong committed relationships and genuinely happy," they noted."We shot the show almost a year ago so they truly have lasting power! It is interesting that one of those couples is an older woman with a younger man and an older man with a younger woman."And it appears, based on an "active" conversation online, that most viewers enjoyed following along with the couples that had been selected."We love that we sparked a real conversation and whether you believe couples with a range of age differences works or not, people love talking about it!" the pair told Us."Our goal was never to tell the audience how to feel, but to present the relationships honestly and let viewers draw their own conclusions. We were also very intentional about showing a range of dynamics, including ones that don't often get as much visibility."When looking back on their casting and storyline choices, Rebecca and Jennifer admitted it was "hard to predict" what was "going to hit" or not land with viewers."The only thing we can control is making shows we'd actually want to watch," Rebecca and Jennifer shared about the process."And for us, that's something a little juicy, a little steamy, slightly unhinged -- but still heartfelt. So seeing people lean in the way they have -- texting about it, debating it, picking sides -- that's the win for us." AGE OF ATTRACTION MORE AGE OF ATTRACTION NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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