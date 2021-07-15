Voltage Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film After We Fell.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic drama Thursday featuring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott.

After We Fell is based on the Anna Todd novel of the same name. The book is the third novel in Todd's After book series, following After and After We Collided. The first two books were previously adapted for film.

The new preview shows Tessa (Langford) and Hardin (Tiffin) clash as Tessa prepares to move to Seattle. Tessa has landed her dream job in the city but Hardin hopes to return to London.

"Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim," an official description reads.

After We Fell is written by Sharon Soboil and directed by Castille London, who will also direct the fourth film, After Ever Happy.

After We Fell opens in theaters Sept. 30.