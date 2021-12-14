After Life will return for a third and final season in January 2022.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Jan. 14, poster and first-look photos for Season 3 of the the black comedy-drama series Tuesday.

"Every End is a New Beginning," a tagline on the poster reads.

The Season 3 photos feature Gervais as his character, Tony Johnson.

After Life is created, written, directed and produced by Gervais. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a journalist at a local newspaper whose life is turned upside down after his wife's death.

Gervais confirmed in May 2020 that he was working on Season 3. The renewal was part of Gervais' new deal at Netflix, which will see him create other series and standup specials.

"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I've grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Gervais said at the time.

