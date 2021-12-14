Gervais confirmed in May 2020 that he was working on Season 3. The renewal was part of Gervais' new deal at Netflix, which will see him create other series and standup specials.
"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I've grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Gervais said at the time.
Gervais is also known for co-creating the British version of The Office and The Ricky Gervais Show, and for creating the series Derek.
