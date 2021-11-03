AEW star Jon Moxley has entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program, CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan has announced.

"Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery," Khan said on Twitter late Tuesday while mentioning Moxley's wife, podcaster and former WWE announcer Renee Young.

"Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we're embracing his choice and supporting him however we can," Khan continued. "I'm proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I'm also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."

Moxley is a former AEW World Champion and is one of the company's biggest stars. He formerly competed in WWE as Dean Ambrose where he was a former WWE Champion.

The grappler was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy on AEW's Dynamite on Wednesday as part of a World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Moxley had also just released his autobiography titled Mox on Tuesday.

Moxley received support on social media from others in AEW.

"I consider Jon a good friend of mine, generally a wonderful dude! Some of the stuff he's done for others on the low is the stuff of legend and I hope to see him again soon! All the love to him and his family," AEW star Joey Janela said on Twitter.

"We all love you and support you Mox! This is a difficult journey but we are here for you and Renee!" AEW star Thunder Rosa said on Twitter.