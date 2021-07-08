AEW presented the first show of its new live tour, titled AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

The energized crowd on Wednesday were treated to a championship main event as Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.

Kingston kicked off the violent match right away by throwing a garbage can at The Young Bucks. The bout also featured the use of tables and thumbtacks.

Miedo was able to send Matt Jackson into a table located outside the ring with a Destroyer after Nick Jackson Powerbombed Kingston through a table inside the ring.

More chaos ensued as Nick Jackson took out referee Rick Knox with a top-rope 450 Splash. This signaled the arrival of The Good Brothers were began helping out the Young Bucks. Frankie Kazarian, who is looking for revenge on The Elite, also arrived onto the scene and Powerbombed Young Bucks lackey Brandon Cutler through a table.

The Good Brothers neutralized Kazarian with a Magic Killer before Kingston introduced the thumbtacks and spilled them across the ring. Nick Jackson was later able to send Miedo into the thumbtacks with a Hurracanrana. The Young Bucks then retained their titles after shoving thumbtacks into Kingston's mouth and Superkicking him to earn the three count.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall looked to end their rivalry with a South Beach Strap match. Marshall worked up the crowd up early before Rhodes entered the ring by poking fun at Miami sports teams.

The South Beach Strap match involved Cody Rhodes and Marshall being bound to a long strap that can be used as a weapon. A winner is crowned after one competitor can consecutively touch all four corners of the ring.

Marshall briefly received help from his partner Aaron Solow, who was later chased off by Dustin Rhodes. At one point the lights in the arena went off but quickly came back on. Cody Rhodes looked confused at the occurrence but continued the match.

Cody Rhodes was able to survive a Diamond Cutter and became enraged after Marshall spit on him. Cody Rhodes then unleashed three Cross Rhodes in a row to knock out Marshall as he touched all four corners of the ring to win the match.

Cody Rhodes' coach Arn Anderson was later joined by announcer Tony Schiavone for an interview inside the ring.

The lights in the arena went out again, however, Malakai Black suddenly appeared when the lights turned back on and took Anderson out with a kick to the face.

Malakai Black formerly competed in WWE as Aleister Black and was making his AEW debut. Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring and was also taken out by a kick to the face. The moment received one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night.

Andrade El Idolo had his fist match in AEW against Matt Sydal. He was accompanied to the ring by his manager Vickie Guerrero and a personal assistant.

El Idolo arrived onto the scene wearing a white business suit and a black luchador mask that he took off. El Idolo was impressive in his first AEW bout and dominated most of the match.

El Idolo also paid homage to Vickie Guerrero's late husband, the great Eddie Guerrero, by performing a trio of Suplexs known as the Three Amigos. The Miami crowd appreciated the gesture and briefly chanted Eddie's name as Vickie Guerrero clapped.

El Idolo won the match by performing a modified Hammerlock DDT. He later applied an Armbar to Sydal after the match.

MJF of The Pinnacle and Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle had an in-ring meeting to discuss the stipulations MJF wants in place in order to wrestle Jericho once again.

A fan was able to get onto the entrance ramp during the segment and was met by security. Jericho also briefly got involved in the scuffle and joked how he should have let the fan in so he could beat up MJF.

MJF said Jericho would have to defeat four opponents of his choosing before he agreed to another match. Jericho accepted the stipulation and nailed his rival with the Judas Effect after they shook hands.

Hangman Adam Page finally met his former tag team partner and friend, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, face to face.

Omega and his manager Don Callis mentioned how they have no challengers left until The Dark Order came by to remind them about Page, who is the No. 1 ranked competitor in AEW.

The audience constantly chanted for Page to arrive and mocked Callis during the segment.

Omega and his Elite teammates The Good Brothers attacked The Dark Order until Page came down to save the day. Page had a stare down with Omega until the champion was able to escape thanks to a distraction by Good Brother Karl Anderson.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite: Road Rager include Wardlow, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of The Pinnacle defeating Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle; and Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander defeating The Blade and The Bunny in a Mixed Tag Team match.

AEW is on the road again after hosting multiple shows at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla.

The company will next present Fyter Fest Night 1 on July 14 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas; Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 21 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas; and Fight for the Fallen on July 28 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.