AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defended his title against Jon Moxley in a violent Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution.

The main event bout on Sunday featured three sides of the ring wrapped in barbed wire that when touched, would trigger an explosion. Barbed wire traps that could explode were also located outside the ring.

Omega or Moxley could win by pinfall or submission. AEW also pointed out that if the match lasted 30 minutes, all explosives in and around the ring would explode. Referee Bryce Remsburg wore a protective suit, face shield and rubber gloves.

Moxley and Omega punished and maimed each other inside the trap-filled ring. Moxley used a barbed wire baseball bat and a kendo stick on Omega, who responded by blinding his rival with powder. This allowed Omega to send Moxley into the ropes for the first time, causing an explosion.

Moxley started heavily bleeding across his face after Omega nailed him with a Kotaro Crusher on top of a garbage can. Moxley was later able to send himself and Omega through a barbed wire trap outside the ring by performing a Paradigm Shift.

The champ, back inside the ring, unleashed his One-Winged Angel but Moxley broke out of the pin by placing his foot on the ropes to cause an explosion. Omega then received help from his friends, Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers.

The Good Brothers handed Omega a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that exploded when he hit Moxley in the face with it. Omega then performed another One-Winged Angel to win the match and remain AEW World Champion.

Omega and The Good Brothers continued to attacked Moxley and handcuffed him as the countdown to the big explosion reached its end. Eddie Kingston, Moxley's old rival and former friend, got inside the ring and covered Moxley with his body to protect him from the explosion.

Unfortunately, the planned explosion did not go off properly and was a huge production mistake as Revolution went off the air. Kingston continued to sell the effects of what happened, despite a lackluster explosion taking place. Moxley addressed the fans who were there in attendance.

"Kenny Omega may be a tough son of [expletive], but he can't make an exploding ring worth a [expletive]," Moxley said.

Also at Revolution, TNT Champion Darby Allin and professional wrestling legend Sting took on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight. The contest was presented cinematically and took place inside of an abandoned warehouse that had a wrestling ring inside.

Allin arrived onto the scene by skateboarding and later grabbing onto the back of a truck that Sting was driving. The duo were joined by a group of hooded figures who were wearing Sting masks.

The Street Fight was a gritty brawl that took place all around the warehouse. Brian Cage and Starks were later joined by fellow Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Team Taz threw Allin through a pane of glass and used a shovel on Sting.

Allin was able to toss Sting his signature baseball bat from afar, allowing Sting to even the odds. Sting broke the bat across Brian Cage's back. Allin leaped from a balcony to hit Brian Cage with a Diving Elbow that sent both men to the floor beneath them.

Sting won the match back inside the ring after taking Starks out with a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin will next defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky on Dynamite Wednesday after Sky won the Face of the Revolution Ladder match earlier in the night. The ladder additionally featured the AEW debut of Ethan Page.

AEW additionally announced at Revolution that Christian Cage, who is best known for competing in WWE as Christian, has joined the company. Cage was the star AEW was teasing since Wednesday. The veteran made a quick entrance and signed his AEW contract.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks defended their titles against Chris Jericho and MJF of The Inner Circle. Jericho and MJF were joined by MJF's bodyguard Wardlow, who interfered throughout the match to attack The Young Bucks.

The Inner Circle tried all their tricks to win. Wardlow got the attention of referee Aubrey Edwards so that Jericho could hit Matt Jackson in the back with a baseball bat, but MJF was still unable to pin Matt Jackson.

Wardlow again tried to interfere but this time, Jericho accidentally attacked him with the Judas Effect. The Young Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Jericho and won the match following a Superkick Party and then the Meltzer Driver on Jericho to remain AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Jericho, backstage, promised that changes were coming to the Inner Circle on Dynamite Wednesday.

Other moments from AEW Revolution included Dr. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh making a surprise apperance defeating Thunder Rosa and Riho; Pac and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle winning the Casino Tag Team Royale to earn a World Tag Team Championship title shot; AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida successfully defending her tile against Ryo Mizunami; and Miro; Kip Sabian defeating Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor; and Hangman Adam Page defeating Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match, meaning that Adam Page has earned Hardy's entire first quarter earnings.