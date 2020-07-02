AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defended their titles against Best Friends in the main event of Fyter Fest, night one.

AEW has been promoting Fyter Fest as a pay-per-view-like event that aired in place of Dynamite on Wednesday at 8 p.m EDT. A second night of Fyter Fest will take place next Wednesday at the same time.

Trent of Best Friends had his mother Sue drop him and his partner Chuck Taylor off at the arena right before their title bout.

#FTR, as the title match heated up, entered the arena and pulled out beach chairs and beer to enjoy the action.

Best Friends held their own against Omega and Page and were close to winning it all after Trent dodged the Last Call and responded with Strong Zero with help from Taylor on Page but Omega was able to break up the pinfall.

Page started to take the match into his own hands and nailed Trent with a Dead-Eye and then his signature Buckshot Lariat moments later to win the match. #FTR entered the ring and congratulated Page and Omega on winning and offered them beer.

Page, a known drinker, accepted the beer but Omega poured his drink onto the floor, angering #FTR who were then ready to fight until The Young Bucks arrived and calmed things down.

Also at Fyter Fest, Hikaru Shida defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Penelope Ford who was accompanied to the ring by her fiance, Kip Sabian.

Referee Aubrey Edwards quickly ejected Sabian from ringside following a brief altercation, leaving Ford alone. Shida and Ford had a highly-competitive match that could have gone either way.

Ford was able to reverse Shida's Falcon Arrow into a pin, nearly winning the bout. Ford distracted the referee by grabbing the AEW Women's World Championship which allowed Sabian to return with a kendo stick. Shida, however, quickly stopped him with a punch and then whacked him with the weapon.

Shida won the match after she performed a second Falcon Arrow followed by a Running Knee Strike.

Cody defended his TNT Championship against Jake Hager. Cody was accompanied to the ring by his coach Arn Anderson while Hager came with his wife, Catalina.

Hager, who had gotten into a verbal altercation with Anderson during the match, exited the ring and started choking the professional wrestling legend. Hager then hit Cody with a German Suplex when he came over to help.

Hager placed Cody into the Ankle Lock but The American Nightmare reached the ropes. Catalina would get involved and slapped Cody while the referee was distracted. Cody's brother Dustin then came over to help and punched Hager.

Cody was able to counter Hager's Triangle Chokehold into a pin to win the match in surprising fashion. Hager was frustrated afterwards and knocked out the referee before leaving.

Other moments from Fyter Fest, night one, included Jurassic Express defeating MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow; Private Party defeating Santana and Ortiz; and Taz announcing that Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match against Brian Cage has been moved to July 15.