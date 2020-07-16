AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Brian Cage in the main event of Fight for the Fallen.

Fight for the Fallen was another special event on Wednesday that took the place of Dynamite, which will return next week. Cage is the FTW Champion, a title his manager Taz gifted to him, however, the championship is not officially recognized by AEW.

Moxley, before the match, said that he was going to attack Cage's surgically repaired arm and he stuck to his word. The grapplers quickly took their battle to the outside ring area where Moxley trapped Cage's arm inside a guardrail and kicked it.

Cage would later get revenge by crashing Moxley into a guardrail and later a chair using a Suplex. The Machine was able to survive Moxley's Paradigm Shift, a move that has beaten the very best in AEW.

Moxley continued to apply Armbar submission holds onto Cage and was able to keep him away from the ropes. Taz was forced to throw in the towel to end the match as he feared Moxley was going to re-injure Cage's arm.

Cage started attacking Moxley after the match but the champ was saved by a returning Darby Allin who jumped off the top turnbuckle with a skateboard to take Cage down.

Also at Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho came out with the Inner Circle and gloated about defeating Orange Cassidy last week.

Jericho stated that there would be no rematch and mocked Cassidy by pouring out orange juice for his dead career. Cassidy would confront Jericho from the stands and gave Le Champion a thumbs down.

Gallons of orange juice then suddenly fell from the top of the arena onto Jericho and the Inner Circle. Jericho, who complained about how his $7,000 suit was ruined, later said on commentary that he will have a rematch with Cassidy.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite battled Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express.

The bout featured a number of impressive team-based and high-flying moves. Omega took on Stunt at one point and became frustrated at how he couldn't stop the smaller competitor.

Omega's tag team partner Hangman Adam Page was shown watching the match backstage at the bar where he was sharing a drink with FTR. Omega has had issues with FTR in recent weeks and FTR had poured beer onto Omega earlier in the night.

Omega got his revenge on Stunt by hitting him with the One-Winged Angel to win the match. Omega didn't stop there as he continued to punch Stunt after the bell rang, causing The Young Bucks to break things up.

Other moments from Fight for the Fallen included Cody successfully defending his TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss; FTR defeating The Lucha Bros after FTR's Dax Hardwood pulled off Rey Fenix's lucha libre mask; Brandi Rhodes and Allie defeating MJ Jenkins and Kenzie Paige; and Nyla Rose announcing that Vickie Guerrero, the former wife of the late, great Eddie Guerrero, has become her manager.