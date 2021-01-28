AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers had their first match together in five years in the main event of Dynamite.

The Young Bucks, consisting of Matt and Nick Jackson and The Good Brothers, consisting of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson , took on Dark Order members Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds on Wednesday.

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers have formed an uneasy alliance together in recent weeks, along with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The grapplers were all formerly a part of The Bullet Club.

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers met backstage before the match. They were joined by Omega and his manager Don Callis, who said that Matt and Nick Jackson had injured him as tension within the group started to rise.

The Dark Order fought valiantly, with Silver, despite his smaller size, calling out Gallows to fight him. Silver eventually erupted with a flurry of offense, taking out his opponents and performing a Cannonball on Anderson.

The former Bullet Club regained control and unleashed a Superkick Party on Grayson. The Good Brothers then took out Uno with the Magic Killer while The Young Bucks nailed Grayson with the Meltzer Driver to earn the three count.

The Young Bucks then discussed the Tag team Battle Royal that is taking place next week with the winner getting a shot at their AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Young Bucks will also be in the match and if they win, they get to choose their opponent.

Rey Fenix then hit the ring and started attacking both teams before he was helped out by Jon Moxley. Omega also came down to the ring but Moxley took out his rival with a Paradigm Shift as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes responded to a challenge by NBA great Shaquille O'Neal who told The American Nightmare to name the time and place for them to fight.

Cody Rhodes asked his coach Arn Anderson what he should do with Anderson mentioning how Rhodes has a baby on the way with his wife Brandi Rhodes. Anderson also mentioned how O'Neal always dominated the NBA and introduced Cody Rhodes to Red Velvet, who has been feuding with O'Neal's friend Jade Cargill.

Cody Rhodes did not make a final decision on facing O'Neal but Velvet said she was ready to take on Cargill.

Dax Harwood of FTR and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express faced off in a one-on-one match that saw FTR's Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard handcuffed to Jurassic Express' Luchasaurus. The handcuffs were to prevent Wheeler and Blanchard from helping Harwood win.

Jungle Boy and Harwood had a highly completive match filled with multiple pinning attempts. Jungle Boy was able to lock in his Snare Trap submission hold, causing Harwood to tap out.

FTR, after the match, then blinded Luchasaurus with powder and got out of the handcuffs. FTR beat down Jungle Boy and handcuffed Luchasaurus to the ring where they cut off the horns on his mask. FTR then wanted to cut Jungle Boy's hair until Marko Stunt, SCU and Top Flight arrived onto the scene, causing FTR to retreat.