TNT Champion Darby Allin received backup in the form of professional wrestling legend Sting as he defended his title against Brian Cage on Dynamite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allin faced Cage in the main event on Wednesday, which was the second night of AEW's New Year's Smash.

Allin attacked Cage immediately once the bell rang, however, Cage would quickly take over the match using his superior size and strength.

Cage was able to throw Allin from the ring to the outside area, sending the champ crashing through a table. Allin then started bleeding from the top of his head. Cage continued to punish his opponent with multiple powerbombs and set up the steel steps outside the ring.

Allin was able to use the steps to his advantage by biting Cage's hand, causing him to fall down into the steps. Allin then delivered a Coffin Drop as Cage remained on the steps. Allin continued to gain momentum until Cage's Team Taz partners Hook and Ricky Starks started getting involved in the match.

Starks pushed Allin off the turnbuckles, which caused the arena to go dark. Sting then appeared with his signature baseball bat that he used to take out Starks. Allin, back inside the ring, performed the Crucifix Bomb on Cage to win the match and remain TNT Champion. Sting stared down Team Taz as it started to snow.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was scheduled to team up with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, however, Omega joined Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers for a match instead. Omega, The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks are all a part of The Elite.

Omega and his manager Don Callis met with The Young Bucks before the match and asked if they could come out separately. Callis, once Omega was in the ring, then introduced The Good Brothers instead, which upset The Young Bucks backstage along with AEW president and CEO Tony Khan.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Omega and The Good Brothers, consisting of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, then took on Danny Limelight and The Varsity Blondes. The Good Brothers won the match after hitting Limelight with the Magic Killer.

Jon Moxley entered the scene and went right after Omega despite the odds. Moxley fought as best he could against three men until Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo also joined in on the brawl.

The AEW locker room came out to try and separate Moxley and Omega. The Young Bucks also came out and tried to calm down Moxley before they were collectively Superkicked by Fenix and El Zero Miedo.

The Inner Circle, consisting of Chris Jericho, MJF, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager, came to the ring to deliver their New Year's Resolutions for 2021.

Hager yelled about winning championships, MJF said he wanted to continue strengthening his bond with everyone on the team, Ortiz wants to perfect his grandma's recipes and Jericho said he wants to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with MJF.

Guevara took offense to this, calling Jericho a tag team slut for constantly changing who his partner is. Jericho, after the group argued, decided that next week the Inner Circle will break off into three separate teams to decide who will be the group's official tag team.

The match will feature MJF and Jericho vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Guevara and Hager.

Other moments from Dynamite included Pac defeating Eddie Kingston; Miro defeating Chuck Taylor, forcing Taylor to be Miro's butler; Dr. Britt Baker hosted The Waiting Room with special guest Cody Rhodes who was confronted by Jade Cargill; Cargill brawling with Red Velvet; FTR defeating Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express; and NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb successfully defending her title against Tay Conti.