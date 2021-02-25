Professional wrestling legend Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin took down their rivals Team Taz on Dynamite.

Sting and Allin made their move after Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz competed in a tag team match against Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison of The Varsity Blonds.

Cage won the match by performing the Drill Claw on Pillman.

A video package then played of Sting rescuing Allin from a body bag that was left in the desert. Team Taz had previously placed Allin in a body bag and tied it to a car so they could drag him across the street.

Sting arrived onto the scene and opened up another body bag that contained Hook, the son of Taz. Sting pointed to the rafters where Allin used a zip line to fly down to the ring with his skateboard in hand to attack Team Taz.

Taz rescued his son while Sting and Allin brawled with Cage with Starks. Allin used his skateboard as a weapon and focused on Starks as Sting took on Cage. Sting performed his signature moves the Stinger Splash and followed it up with the Scorpion Death Drop on Cage.

The rivalry will come to a head at the Revolution pay-per-view event on March 7 where Sting and Darby Allin will face Cage and Starks in a Street Fight.

Also on Dynamite, Jake Hager of The Inner Circle took on Brandon Cutler, a close friend of AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. Hager won the bout after nailing Cutler with a Running Clothesline.

Hager, after the match, was joined by Santana, Ortiz and Wardlow of The Inner Circle to inflict more punishment on Cutler. The Young Bucks came to the rescue and took out Santana and Ortiz with Superkicks in order to stop the assault.

Matt Jackson got on a microphone and suggested that he and his brother defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships now against Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho and MJF. The match is scheduled to happen at Revolution.

Jericho and MJF appeared on the big screen and gloated about beating up Matt and Nick Jackson's father Papa Buck backstage. The duo held up a bloodied Papa Buck and threw him into a production truck that featured The Young Bucks before Nick and Matt Jackson could reach their father.

The main event featured Rey Fenix taking on Lance Archer. The winner of the match would earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. The winner of the ladder match will get to challenge Allin for the TNT Championship.

Fenix and Archer had a highly-competitive match. Fenix was able to perform a Spanish Fly from the top rope on Archer, but it wasn't enough.

The MurderHawk nailed Fenix with a Choke Slam but the high-flyer still kicked out during the pin. Archer won the match after performing the Black Out, and gave Fenix a fist bump afterwards.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jon Moxley defeating Ryan Nemeth; Miro and Kip Sabian accepting a challenge from Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor at Revolution; Hangman Adam Page defeating Isiah Kassidy of Private Party; and Nyla Rose defeating Dr. Britt Baker to advance in the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament.