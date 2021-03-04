NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal stepped inside the wrestling ring with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite.

O'Neal started the match off against Rhodes and used his superior size and strength to push the grappler down on Wednesday. O'Neal slapped Rhodes hard across the chest and delivered a Back Body Drop.

Cargill tagged herself in, which brought out Velvet. Cargill threw Velvet across the ring and attacked Rhodes in the corner. Rhodes got revenge by hitting O'Neal in his corner, sending him to the ringside area.

The basketball star was then ambushed by members of Rhodes' Nightmare Family as Austin Gunn attacked O'Neal with a steel chair that was ineffective. O'Neal took out Austin Gunn, Colton, Gunn and QT Marshall.

Cargill had set up two tables outside the ring. O'Neal Powerbombed Rhodes who later body slammed the towering athlete. Rhodes later broke up Cargill's pin on Velvet and tackled O'Neal, sending both men through the two tables.

Cargill then planted Velvet with a Facebuster and won the match for her team. O'Neal was taken into an ambulance but when announcer Tony Schiavone went to check on his condition, O'Neal was nowhere to be found.

Chris Jericho and MJF of The Inner Circle held a press conference before their title match against AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday. They were joined by fellow Inner Circle members Wardlow, Santana and Ortiz.

The dastardly duo took questions from podcast host Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff about their attack on Matt and Nick Jackson's father last week.

"I'm sick of everyone trying to make Papa Buck a martyr. It was self-defense. He attacked my partner last week and he got his backyard blood on my custom suit," MJF said.

The Young Bucks arrived onto the scene and defended their dad before poking fun at how MJF appeared on the Rosie O'Donnell Show and how Jericho competed for WWE. The Young Bucks Superkicked MJF and Jericho and later put Santana and Ortiz through tables with help from Brandon Cutler and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Paul Wight, who competed in WWE as Big Show, made his AEW debut on Dynamite and mentioned how he will be be an announcer for new YouTube wrestling show, AEW Dark: Elevation, which launches on March 15.

Wight also said that at Revolution, AEW will announce a hall of fame worthy talent has signed with the company.

FTR and their manager, professional wrestling legend Tully Blanchard, took on Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express.

The bout paid homage to Blanchard's legendary group The Four Horsemen as they were accompanied by Four Horsemen manager JJ Dillion. FTR won the bout after receiving help from a hooded figure.

The hooded figure ended up being Shawn Spears who joined the others inside the ring as they celebrated. Four Horsemen member Arn Anderson also briefly came out and threw up the Four Horsemen salute.

Other moments from Dynamite included Pac and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle defeating John Skyler and D3; Ryo Mizunami defeating Nyla Rose to win the Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament to face AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution; Mizunami and Shida brawling; Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin brawling with Team Taz; Max Caster of The Acclaimed defeating The Dark Order's 10 for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match; and Hangman Adam Page and John Silver of The Dark Order defeating Matt Hardy and Marq Quen of Private Party.