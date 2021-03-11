MJF formed a new faction and Christian Cage confronted AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite.

MJF was still a part of Chris Jericho 's Inner Circle on Wednesday when the group gathered inside the ring for a war council meeting at the end of the show. Jericho called the meeting after himself and MJF were unable to defeat The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution on Sunday.

Le Champion started things off by stating that the Inner Circle has been in a decline and maybe it was time to introduce a new member. MJF countered and said maybe it was time for someone to leave instead.

Former Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara arrived onto the scene and presented Jericho with footage that MJF had colluded with Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager to kick out Jericho.

MJF called on Santana, Ortiz and Hager to put their plan into motion, however, in a surprising twist, all the grapplers suddenly turned on MJF. Jericho then fired MJF from the group as MJF begged for forgiveness.

"I didn't want to take over your group...because I was too busy building my own," MJF said before the lights in the arena went out.

MJF was then joined by his bodyguard Wardlow, Shawn Spears and Cash Wheeler, Dax Hardwood and manager Tully Blanchard of FTR. Harwood smashed a glass bottle over Hager, starting a massive brawl.

MJF's new group dominated The Inner Circle. Spears shoved Guevara's face into a steel chair and MJF caused Jericho to bleed after he punched him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Wardlow ended things by PowerBombing Jericho off the entrance ramp, sending him crashing through a table as Dynamite went off the air.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega interrupted announcer Tony Schiavone from introducing AEW's newest grappler, Christian Cage, formerly of WWE. Omega was joined by his manager Don Callis and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers.

Omega and Callis gloated about how Omega defeated Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution. The duo also poked fun at how the match was supposed to trigger a huge explosion at the end that never happened.

Eddie Kingston, who had ran into the ring to protect Moxley from the planned explosion, confronted Omega. The champ and Callis re-enacted Kingston using his body to protect Moxley before Kingston punched Omega in the face.

A brawl broke out that Moxley joined in order to help Kingston. The duo were then joined by Cage who met with Omega face-to-face. Omega offered to shake Cage's hand, but the veteran refused.

Omega then attempted to attack Cage but he countered it. Callis pulled Omega out of the ring before Cage could take him down. Cage ended the segment by holding up Omega's AEW World Championship.

TNT Champion Darby Allin defended his title against Scorpio Sky, who earned a title shot after winning a ladder match at Revolution.

Allin went to the top rope to perform his signature Coffin Drop, but Sky countered it with a Powerbomb. Sky got ready to deliver the TKO but Allin was able to reverse that into a pin in order to win the match and remain TNT Champion.

Sky was frustrated afterwards and displayed a new villainous side by locking in a Heel Hook on Allin. Sky continued to use the Heel Hook until referees were able to stop the attack.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Rey Fenix of Death Triangle defeating Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks; Kingston stating that he passed out trying to protect Moxley at Revolution due to stress; Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Gargis; Penta El Zero Miedo calling out Rhodes by making comments about his family; Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy challenging Miro and Kip Sabian to a rematch; Lance Archer confronting Sting; Ethan Page defeating Lee Johnson; and AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa defeating Nyla Rose, Maki Itoh and Dr. Britt Baker.

Baker attacked Rosa after the match and applied her submission hold, The Lockjaw.