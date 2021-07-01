MJF and Sammy Guevara went to war in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

MJF, representing The Pinnacle, and Guevara, representing The Inner Circle, came to the ring alone for their match on Wednesday. Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was providing commentary from the announcer's desk.

Guevara looked to be in control early and connected with a Spanish Fly from the top rope. MJF would later grab a steel chair, but Guevara would nail him with a dropkick, which sent MJF into the live audience.

The Spanish God then performed an impressive leap from the top rope to crash land onto MJF right in front of fans. MJF would recover and respond with a top rope Piledriver, hurting himself and Guevara in the process.

Guevara went to the top rope again to perform a 630 Senton with MJF begging him to get down. Guevara connected with the move but was still unable to obtain the three count. MJF's Pinnacle teammate Shawn Spears then walked down the entrance ramp holding a steel chair.

This prompted Jericho to leave the announcer's desk but Wardlow of The Pinnacle stopped him in his tracks. Spears and was then able to smash the chair across Guevara's head when the referee wasn't looking. This allowed MJF to pin Guevara and secure the big victory.

AEW closed the show by presenting a retrospective video on the past 15 months of Dynamite, which have taken place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AEW will be going on tour again with live fans starting next Wednesday in Miami for Road Rager.

Announcer Jim Ross made a notable error and referred to the show as WWE: Dynamite.

Also on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was interviewed by Tony Schiavone inside the ring. Omega had successfully defended his title against Jungle Boy on Saturday.

Omega said he has beaten the best in AEW and was going to take a break in order to defend his other championships across the globe. The champ was interrupted by The Dark Order, who mentioned that their friend, Hangman Adam Page is ranked No. 1 and due a championship match against his former friend.

Omega scoffed at the idea and exited the ring. Page and Omega were famously tag team champions in 2020 before a messy falling out. Page was upset at The Dark Order backstage, but calmed down after the group encouraged him to try and become AEW World Champion.

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker teamed up with her friend Rebel to take on Nyla Rose and her manager Vickie Guerrero.

Baker avoided Rose throughout the match but eventually The Native Beast got her hands on the champion. Rose was able to chokeslam Baker and tagged in Guerrero.

Baker was able to kick Guerrero into Rose and then apply the Lockjaw, causing Guerrero to tap out. Rose got revenge by sending Baker through a table with a Powerbomb after the match. Baker defends her title against Rose at Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 21.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo defeating AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to earn a future title shot; Ethan Page delaying his Coffin match against Darby Allin after Allin and Sting attacked him; Jungle Boy defeating Jack Evans; and TNT Champion Miro successfully defending his title against Brian Pillman Jr.