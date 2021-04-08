Mike Tyson saved Chris Jericho from MJF and his group, The Pinnacle, on Dynamite.

Jericho and his faction, The Inner Circle, arrived to Dynamite on Wednesday in expensive cars.

Le Champion and his partners Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager addressed their issues with The Pinnacle and MJF, who was once a part of their ranks. Jericho poked fun at how MJF wears a scarf and proceeded to mock other Pinnacle members like Shawn Spears for sporting a blond mohawk.

Jericho then challenged The Pinnacle to a Blood and Guts match, AEW's most violent bout for groups. The brutal contest will take place on May 5.

The Pinnacle, which consists of MJF, Wardlow, Dax Hardwood, Cash Wheeler, Spears and manager Tully Blanchard, attacked Jericho later in the night as he was giving an interview backstage.

The Pinnacle locked The Inner Circle in their locker room, preventing them from helping Jericho.

MJF and his team brought Jericho to the ring, where Wardlow was getting ready to PowerBomb him through a table. Tyson then arrived to stop the attack and ripped off his shirt as he walked to the ring.

The boxing legend punched Spears multiple times, sending him out of the ring. The Inner Circle then got out of the locker room and joined Tyson as The Pinnacle retreated.

Jericho and Tyson, who have had issues in the past, then embraced each other and posed with Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Hager.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega once again teamed up with his friends Anderson and Gallows of The Good Brothers to take on Jon Moxley and AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks are former friends of Omega's who have grown tired of antics and those of Omega's manager, Don Callis.

Matt Jackson still seemed uneasy about fighting Omega, however, and checked on him during the match. The Young Bucks and Moxley gained control of the bout, but hesitated when it came to finishing off Omega.

Moxley, upset at what was happening, took over and started to punish Omega with two Paradigm Shifts. The Young Bucks then betrayed Moxley and knocked him out with Super Kicks as he attempted a third Paradigm Shift on Omega.

The Good Brothers, who had also taken out Moxley's partner Eddie Kingston who ran in to help, nailed Moxley with the Magic Killer. Omega then pinned Moxley to win the match.

Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers then embraced each other as Dynamite went off the air.

Other moments from Dynamite included Hangman Adam Page defeating Max Caster; Best Friends calling out Death Triangle; Taz asking Christian Cage to join Team Taz; Jurassic Express defeating Bear Country in a match that paid homage to Godzilla vs. Kong; Sting telling Lance Archer that he could be a main event star; TNT Champion Darby Allin successfully defending his title against JD Drake; and Tay Conti defeating The Bunny with help from The Dark Order and AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.