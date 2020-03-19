Matt Hardy made his debut in AEW on Dynamite, bringing back his demented Broken persona in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardy, who was last seen on WWE programming in February, made a surprise appearance on Wednesday after Hangman Adam Page, Matt Jackson and Cody of The Elite took on The Inner Circle's Santana Ortiz and Jake Hager in the main event.

The winner of the match would earn an advantage in the upcoming Blood & Guts match between The Elite and The Inner Circle.

The highly-competitive match started to fall apart once Cody launched himself towards Ortiz who was outside the ring. Cody threw Ortiz into his rival MJF who watched the entire show from ringside. MJF's bodyguard Wardlow then choked Cody but Arn Anderson came to the rescue.

Page and Matt Jackson, back in the ring, worked through their differences and fought together for the first time in weeks. Page attempted to help Jackson perform the IndieTaker but Hager took Page out just in time. This allowed Santana to quickly roll up Jackson for the three count.

The Inner Circle's leader Chris Jericho , who was providing guest commentary, then celebrated with his team and mocked The Elite who will be short Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks at Blood & Guts due to an injury that they caused.

Matt Jackson, however, said that The Elite will receive help at Blood & Guts from a friend who owed him a favor. A drone then flew down to the ring as Hardy was seen standing in the rafters. Hardy did his signature Delete chant -- a hallmark of his Broken persona -- as Jericho looked on in shock.

Also on Dynamite, The Dark Order's mysterious leader known as The Exalted One, finally emerged from the shadows after weeks of teases.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Evil Uno of The Dark Order spoke about how The Exalted One was near before he was interrupted by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU.

The Exalted One would arrive onto the scene, revealing himself to be none other than Brodie Lee who previously competed in WWE as Luke Harper. Lee and his Dark Order quickly dispatched of SCU before they posed together in the ring.

Other moments from Dynamite included The Lucha Bros defeating The Best Friends which led to The Best Friends challenging them next week to parking lot brawl; Jurassic Express defeating The Butcher and The Blade; professional wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts once again warning Cody about his protege Lance Archer; and Hikaru Shida defeating Riho, Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford in a Fatal 4-Way match. Shida is now the favorite to challenge Nyla Rose for her AEW Women's World Championship.

Dynamite took place without fans in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other wrestlers watched the action from ringside and cheered on their favorite performers. MJF placed bets on matches with Shawn Spears.