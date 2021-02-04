Kenta from New Japan Pro-Wrestling made a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he attacked Jon Moxley.

Moxley was teaming up with Pac and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle in the main event of Dynamite on Wednesday against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his friends, Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers.

The show was a special episode of Dynamite titled Beach Break.

Moxley was finally able to get his hands on Omega again who cheated to defeat him for the AEW World Championship back in December. Moxley tried to nail his rival with the Paradigm Shift but the champ reversed it and delivered a Paradigm Shift of his own.

Omega covered Moxley to win the match but Pac broke it up with an impressive 450 Splash from the top rope. Fenix was then tagged in but The Good Brothers took him out with the Magic Killer to win the match.

The Good Brothers and Omega continued to beat down Moxley and Fenix until Lance Archer came to join the fight. Moxley found himself alone with Omega again but he was blindsided by a masked figure.

Kenta then revealed himself and took out Moxley with his signature move, the Go-To-Sleep. Kenta starred down the defeated Moxley as Dynamite went off the air.

Kenta holds the right to challenge Moxley for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The moment was surreal for wrestling fans as the main event featured stars from AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Also on Dynamite, a Tag Team Battle Royale was held to determine who will face The Young Bucks for their AEW World Tag Team Championships at the Revolution pay-per-view event on March 7.

The Young Bucks also took part in the Battle Royale and would have been able to choose their own opponent if they won. A tag team is eliminated from the match after both competitors are tossed out of the ring.

The Inner Circle were dominant in the match due to their superior numbers. MJF eliminated Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express before he was tossed out by Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Darius Martin of Top Flight was left alone with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle. Jericho inadvertently eliminated Guevara and won the match after nailing Martin with the Judas Effect. Jericho and his partner MJF will now challenge The Young Bucks.

Guevara, who was paired up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager, was upset at what happened and did not want to celebrate afterwards with Jericho.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford had their wedding take place in the middle of the ring on Dynamite. The couple were joined by Sabian's partner Miro and his butler, Charles Taylor.

Taylor, who normally goes by Chuck Taylor of the Good Friends, was forced into being Miro's butler after he lost to The Best Man.

Sabian and Ford's wedding went smoothly until Miro got ready to deliver a toast. He destroyed a gift that was Taylor had given, thinking that it was going to be a trap of some kind. Taylor was able to handcuff Miro's leg to the bottom rope during the commotion.

Taylor punched Sabian who bumped into his wife, sending Ford into the wedding cake. Sabian also accidentally struck Miro while trying to punch Taylor and Taylor's friend Orange Cassidy appeared from underneath the cake to take out Sabian.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Sting stating that he will be ringside for Darby Allin's match next week against Joey Janela; Dr. Britt Baker defeating Thunder Rosa after Rosa's head was smashed into an uncovered turnbuckle; Hangman Adam Page and Matt Hardy defeating Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project; and Archer defeating Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack match.

It was announced that Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3 edition of Dynamite.