AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defended his title against Rey Fenix in the main event of Dynamite where the champ was joined by old friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omega and Fenix had a highly-competitive and high-flying match that pushed both grapplers to the limit. Wednesday's episode of Dynamite was the first night of AEW's New Year's Smash event.

Fenix was able to survive multiple Powerbombs from Omega and reverse his One-Winged Angel finishing move. Fenix performed a Cutter and attempted a Frog Splash that Omega blocked by putting his knees up.

Omega won the bout and remained AEW World Champion after planting Fenix with a Tiger Driver 98 followed by the One-Winged Angel to earn the three count.

Omega's manager Don Callis then presented Fenix with a backstage video that saw Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade beating up Fenix's Death Triangle teammates Pac and Penta El Zero M.

Callis stated that Omega was going to end Fenix's career until former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley hit the ring carrying a a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Moxley got in one good hit until he was shockingly thwarted by Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, consisting of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers helped take down other wrestlers who stepped in to stop Omega. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks also hit the ring but ultimately ended up helping Omega as well.

Omega, reunited with all his friends, had the group give each other their signature Too Sweet hand gesture as Dynamite went off the air. Omega, The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks were all formerly a part of The Bullet Club.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Also on Dynamite, Snoop Dogg accompanied Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match against Matt Sydal. Rhodes, who co-stars with Snoop Dogg on TBS competition series Go-Big Show, came to the ring with a remix of his entrance music featuring lyrics from the rapper.

Rhodes battled Sydal outside the ring and accidentally punched Serpentico who was watching the action from ringside with other wrestlers. Rhodes won the match after performing the Cross Rhodes twice.

Rhodes was attacked from behind by Serpentico and his partner Luther after the match. Sydal helped Rhodes fight them off and placed Serpentico near the top turnbuckle.

Snoop Dogg climbed to the top turnbuckle and leaped into the air to perform an awkward Splash.

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defended her title against Abadon, who tried to bite Shida throughout their match.

Abadon was able to bite Shida's thigh and drag her underneath the ring where cameras could not see what was happening. Shida emerged from the ring with a bloody neck and was visibly hurt by Abadon who continued to punish her opponent.

Shida fought through the pain and was able to win the match and remain AEW Women's World Champion after taking Abadon out with a Running Knee.

Other moments from Dynamite included The Young Bucks and SCU defeating The Acclaimed and The Hybrid 2; Moxley vowing to get revenge on Omega; Wardlow defeating his Inner Circle teammate Jake Hager; and Sting saving TNT Champion Darby Allin from Team Taz following a weigh-in between Allin and Brian Cage.