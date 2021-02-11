AEW World Champion Kenny Omega joined forces with Kenta from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in the main event of Dynamite.

The tag team match on Wednesday was competed under falls count anywhere and no disqualification rules, meaning that weapons were allowed and a pinfall could take place anywhere in the arena.

Moxley has issues with Omega after Omega defeated him for the AEW World Championship by cheating back in December. Kenta, meanwhile, holds the right to challenge Moxley for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The main event got physical right away with Kenta attacking Moxley with the briefcase that ensures his future title match. Kenta used the briefcase to no effect on Archer, but the distraction allowed Omega to take down the towering grappler.

Omega and Kenta worked well as a team except for one key moment when the duo argued over who was going to attack Moxley.

Omega would later use a garbage can to crash land onto Moxley while performing a Moonsault. The battle reached the backstage kitchen area where Kenta planted Moxley onto a stainless steel table by performing a DDT. Archer used a sack of potatoes as a weapon with Moxley also using a potato to attack Omega.

Omega, back inside the ring, received assistance from his friends, Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers. The group focused on Archer and his manager, the legendary Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, until Moxley broke things up with a barbed-wire baseball bat.

Kenta stopped Moxley with the GTS. Omega, with help from The Good Brothers, was able to hit Archer with the One-Winged Angel and win the violent match.

Also on Dynamite, issues between Inner Circle members MJF and Sammy Guevara reached a breaking point while they met with each other privately.

Guevara accused MJF of trying to take over the group from its leader Chris Jericho. MJF responded by saying Guevara was the one wanting to lead the group and started recording the conversation in order to frame him.

Guevara punched MJF in the stomach before leaving. MJF then started wearing tape around his ribs as he told Jericho and the other members of the Inner Circle his version of what happened.

MJF and Jericho, who are the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, were also in action against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Jericho won the match with help from Jake Hager by landing the Judas Effect on Caster.

Guevara came to the ring afterwards where the entire Inner Circle was celebrating with MJF and Jericho. Guevara then announced to Jericho that he is quitting the group.

"Chris, I told you. I told you December 9, 2020 right here on Dynamite. If one more thing happened with MJF, that I was done. And so I'm out here to tell you I'm done," Guevara said.

TNT Champion Darby Allin defended his title against Joey Janela in Dynamite's opening match. Allin won the competitive match after landing the Coffin Drop from the top rope.

Allin's mentor Sting also came out to discuss how he and Allin will be facing Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on March 7.

Sting was interrupted by Team Taz who had beaten up Allin and placed him in a body bag. The body bag was attached to a car that drove away in order to drag Allin across the street.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson defeating Pretty Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi; AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks stating that they will defend their titles against the Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz next week; Pac defeating Ryan Nemeth; Hangman Adam Page tricking Matt Hardy into signing a contract; and Thunder Rosa defeating Leyla Hirsch in round one of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament.