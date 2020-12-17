AEW World Champion Kenny Omega battled Joey Janela in a No Disqualification match on Dynamite.

The main event bout on Wednesday was also a World Title Eliminator match, meaning that if Janela could win, he would then receive a future AEW World Championship match against Omega.

Janela didn't want to waste any time and attacked the champ with a garbage can as Omega was making his entrance.

Omega recovered and delivered a Kotaro Crusher to Janela on a steel chair outside the ring. Omega's manager Don Callis grabbed a microphone and started giving live commentary on how great Omega is.

Omega also briefly gave his own live commentary and performed a Moonsault Press while holding a garbage can to crash land onto Janela. Omega was not able to connect with the One-Winged Angel, however, as Janela was able to reverse it.

Janela's tag team partner Sonny Kiss got involved by setting up a table outside the ring. Janela leaped from the top turnbuckle and hit Omega with Leg Drop, which sent him through the table.

Omega won the violent match after performing two V-triggers followed by the One-Winged Angel to earn the three count.

Omega's victory celebration was cut short by PAC, who arrived onto the scene with his partners Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. The trio are collectively known as Death Triangle.

PAC spoke for his group and said Fenix was owed an AEW World Championship match due to Fenix being injured in the middle of the championship tournament weeks ago. Omega originally won the tournament, which allowed him to face Jon Moxley for the title.

"Wrestlers don't tell the world champion what to do," Callis said to PAC, who responded that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has made it official that Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Fenix on the Dec. 30 edition of Dynamite.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, announced during a special segment that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple released an announcement video during Dynamite that showed them decorating their Christmas tree before hearing a knock on the door. At the door was a gift box that contained an ornament that said they are expecting a baby in 2021.

Cody Rhodes was in action against Angelico of tag team TH2. Cody Rhodes was unable to perform the Cross Rhodes but won the match with a Cody Cutter.

Team Taz showed up afterward and told Cody Rhodes that they would be putting him on paternity leave. The arena then went dark as professional wrestling legend Sting made his entrance.

Sting was silent and pointed his baseball bat at Team Taz, who retreated. Sting gave a wink to Cody Rhodes before exiting. TNT champion Darby Allin watched everything that took place from the rafters.

Other moments from Dynamite included Matt Hardy and Private Party defeating John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order with Hangman Adam Page; Death Triangle and Lance Archer attacking Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade; The Acclaimed, consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, defeating SCU in their Dynamite debut; NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole defeating Diamante and Ivelisse; and The Inner Circle winning a massive 12-Man Tag Team match against Best Friends, Top Flight and The Varsity Blondes.

The Inner Circle, consisting of Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager, won the match after Hager planted Griff Garrison of The Varsity Blondes with the F10.

The move paid homage to MJF's bodyguard Wardlow, who was unable to appear on Dynamite. Hager then tagged in MJF, who pinned Garrison for the victory. Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight hit Jericho and MJF with Dropkicks afterward.