AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announced on Dynamite that his rematch with rival Jon Moxley will be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Omega made the announcement and agreed to a rematch with Moxley on Tuesday for his AEW World Championship after Moxley competed in the main event.

Moxley had joined forces with Lance Archer and Rey Fenix once again to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Moxley won the match for his team when he faced off with Kingston, his former close friend. Moxley was able to survive Kingston's Spinning Backfist and won the match after nailing Kingston with the Paradigm Shift.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers, who are friends of Omega, then attacked Moxley from behind and held him down as Omega and his manager Don Callis entered the ring.

Omega was holding a piece of paper that guaranteed Moxley a rematch for the AEW World Championship and said the bout will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view event on March 7.

Moxley was able to headbutt Omega who responded with two V-triggers. The Exploding Barded Wire Deathmatch promises to be a violent and bloody affair.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks defended their titles against Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle. Matt and Nick Jackson's father was watching the match near ringside.

The Inner Circle held an interview beforehand where leader Chris Jericho said Sammy Guevara was dead to him after he left the group last week.

The Inner Circle got themselves removed from the ringside area during the match due to interference, leaving Santana and Ortiz alone against The Young Bucks. Santana and Ortiz still gained control of the match and nearly won after landing a Street Sweeper on Nick Jackson.

Santana and Ortiz sent Matt Jackson into the front row. Ortiz, as he got back into the ring, was suddenly pinned by Nick Jackson who earned the three count. The Inner Circle then ran out to the ring and started assaulting The Young Bucks.

Jericho also shoved Matt and Nick Jackson's father. The Inner Circle retreated after The Good Brothers came to help The Young Bucks. The Good Brothers and Omega were debating if they should step in to help The Young Bucks. Jericho and MJF will be challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution.

Living legend Sting confronted Brian Cage, Taz and his son Hook of Team Taz inside the ring. Sting was upset about his friend, TNT Champion Darby Allin, being dragged by a car last week.

Sting, for the first time since joining AEW, got physical as he started brawling with Cage. Hook used Sting's bat, which gave Cage the opportunity to Powerbomb Sting, leaving him defeated in the middle of the ring.

Sting and Darby Allin will be facing Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at Revolution.

Other moments from Dynamite included Hangman Adam Page and Matt Hardy defeating The Hybrid2; Page announcing that he will be facing Hardy at Revolution; Riho defeating NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb to advance in the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament; Orange Cassidy defeating Luther; Brandi Rhodes announcing with her husband Cody Rhodes that they are expecting a baby girl; and FTR defeating Matt and Mike Sydal before they were attacked by The Jurassic Express.