AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston had their final face off before their title match at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Saturday.

Moxley will be defending his title against Kingston in an I Quit match. A victor is crowned after they cause their opponent to say "I quit." The grapplers have a long history together and used to be close friends.

Kingston got into Moxley's face on Wednesday and got personal, explaining that he will take the AEW World Championship to show his mother why he has sacrificed so much to be a professional wrestler.

Moxley responded that he once promised Kingston's mother that he would take care of him but that promise has been broken. The champ said that Kingston doesn't deserve the title, even after 18 years of being a professional wrestler.

"You'd better get ready to kill me. This is real!" Kingston said before he walked off.

Also on Dynamite, MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow was in action against Sammy Guevara and Ortiz of The Inner Circle. MJF is facing Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho at Full Gear. If MJF wins, he will be allowed into the group.

Guevara and Ortiz are the two members of the group who do not want to give MJF a chance at membership.

Wardlow was able to take Ortiz out with the F-10, but Guevara broke up the pin with a Frog Splash from the top rope. Guevara then unleashed an impressive Running Shooting Star to MJF outside the ring before he ran into his rival Matt Hardy, who was sitting in the audience disguised as masked wrestler Serpentico.

Hardy threw a chair at Guevara and MJF won the match by causing Ortiz to tap out to The Salt of the Earth. MJF, while walking to to the back, then tackled Jericho to the ground who was the guest announcer of the night.

Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks took on Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party in a Tag Team match. The Young Bucks are facing Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR at Full Gear for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The Young Bucks fought through injuries to win the competitive bout by taking out Quen with the BTE Trigger.

FTR then entered the ring and ambushed the Young Bucks from behind. The tag champs placed Matt Jackson's leg inside a steel chair but before more damage could be done, Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega came down to the ring which sent FTR packing.

The moment turned into a brief reunion between members of The Elite. Page and Omega were nice to each other before they battle at Full Gear for a chance to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Other moments from Dynamite included Miro defeating Trent of Best Friends; Pac releasing a video message claiming that he has been getting stronger during his absence; The Butcher and The Blade ambushing QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes backstage; Nyla Rose defeating Red Velvet; and TNT Champion Cody with Billy and Austin Gunn defeating Colt Cabana, John Silver and Ten of The Dark Order.

Cody defends his TNT Championship against Darby Allin at Full Gear.