AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Darby Allin in the main event of Dynamite.

Allin, on Wednesday, arrived to the ring wearing a cardboard cut-out of Moxley's face which the champion quickly ripped off. Allin slapped Moxley who responded with a punch that caused Allin to bleed from his mouth.

The grapplers took their battle outside the ring where Moxley tossed Allin from the entrance ramp down to the ring post.

The highly-competitive match was interrupted by Wardlow, the bodyguard of MJF, who has expressed his interest in challenging for the AEW World Championship in recent weeks. Wardlow distracted the referee, allowing MJF to slide into the ring with the championship belt.

MJF attacked Moxley using the belt and quickly escaped. Moxley began bleeding as Allin took advantage of the situation and delivered a Coffin Drop from the top rope which nearly won him the match.

Allin continued his attack but Moxley recovered and placed his opponent in a choke hold after Allin attempted a second Coffin Drop. Moxley hit Allin with a Gotch-Style Piledriver followed by the Paradigm Shift to win the match and remain AEW World Champion.

Also on Dynamite, The Elite consisting of AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks teamed up with FTR to take on The Dark Order including their leader, The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee, in 12-man Tag Team match.

The Dark Order gained an advantage after Dax Hardwood of FTR injured his knee and was carried to the back by his partner Cash Wheeler and Page, who has been hanging out with FTR in recent weeks.

Page would return when his team needed him most and took on The Dark Order himself. Lee, Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order attacked Page one-by-one but were unable to keep the cowboy down.

The Dark Order won the match after Page missed his Buckshot Lariat with Lee responding with his own Lariat for the three count. The Dark Order had prevented the other members of The Elite from breaking up the pin.

Rivals Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had presidential-like debate in the ring that was moderated by the former head of WCW, Eric Bischoff, who made a surprise appearance.

Jericho mocked Cassidy throughout the debate with Cassidy not answering any questions until the pair were asked about Global Warming. Cassidy gave a well-thought- out answer.

Cassidy eventually interrupted Jericho and promised to defeat Le Champion next week in their rematch. Bischoff declared Cassidy the winner of the debate due to his answer on global warming.

Jericho, upset, had his partner Jake Hager attack Cassidy before he knocked out his rival with the Judas Effect.