The Inner Circle held their Tag Team Challenge match to determine who among their ranks will be deemed the official tag team of the group in the main event of Dynamite.

The Tag Team Challenge on Wednesday involved The Inner Circle breaking up into three teams and facing each other in a Triple Threat Tag Team match.

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho paired himself with MJF who was accompanied by his bodyguard Wardlow. Santana and Ortiz remained a team while Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager joined forces and went by the name Sammy Hager.

Guevara was impressive during the chaotic match and was able to take out MJF with a Reverse Hurracanrana that was followed up with a top-rope Spanish Fly to Ortiz. Wardlow handed Jericho his signature baseball bat but Hager stopped him in his tracks with a big kick.

MJF also tried to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon, but Hager stopped him as well.

Guevara, in the closing moments of the bout, nailed Jericho with the GTH and got ready to perform the move on MJF until Wardlow appeared on the ring apron. Guevara knocked Wardlow over using MJF but then, MJF was able to roll up Guevara into a sudden pin to win the match in surprising fashion as Dynamite went off the air.

MJF and Jericho are now the official tag team of The Inner Circle and will focus on challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Young Bucks.

Also on Dynamite, professional wrestling legend Sting was on hand to congratulate Darby Allin for retaining his TNT Championship last week against Brian Cage. Sting had helped Allin win the match by fighting off members of Team Taz who were interfering on Cage's behalf.

"There's something that me reminds me about me in you. And I kind of like it," Sting said before shortly being interrupted by Taz, Cage and Team Taz.

Taz said Allin and Sting fight dirty and challenged them to face Team Taz in the streets as opposed to a wrestling ring. Allin told Taz to be careful what he wishes for as the champ left with Sting by his side.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was upset to see that his manager Don Callis was given a black eye by The Young Bucks. Callis was attacked after he tried to bribe The Young Bucks with money in order to forget about their friendship with Omega.

Omega later joined up with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to attack Penta El Zero Miedo backstage. Omega took off a large boot he was wearing and used it to attack El Zero Miedo's eye.

AEW president and CEO Tony Khan then later announced that the main event of Beach Break in two weeks will be involve Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix.

Other moments from Dynamite included John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page defeating TH2, Luther and Serpentico after Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday celebration was interrupted; Page declining to join The Dark Order; Cody Rhodes defeating Pretty Peter Avalon despite Jade Cargill trying to distract him; Moxley defeating Nick Comoroto in Comoroto's Dynamite debut; Private Party and Matt Hardy defeating Matt Sydal and Top Flight by using a steel chair; and Penelope Ford defeating Leyla Hirsch.