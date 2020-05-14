Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle challenged The Elite to the first-ever Stadium Stampede match on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho issued the challenge on Wednesday after he battled Pineapple Pete. The Stadium Stampede match will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event set for May 23.

Jericho arrived to the ring with a baseball bat in hand and his entire Inner Circle pose which includes Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. Le Champion made short work of Pineapple Pete, earning the three count after delivering a well-timed Judas Effect.

Vanguard 1, the personal drone of Broken Matt Hardy, arrived to greet Jericho after he issued the challenge for the Stadium Stampeded match. Vanguard 1 said that The Elite accepted the challenge before Jericho and the Inner Circle smashed the drone into pieces.

Hardy arrived onto the scene and was devastated to find his drone completely destroyed.

Santana and Ortiz were in action against The Elite's Kenny Omega and Hardy who has aligned himself with the group. Santana and Ortiz gained an early advantage in the highly-competitive match due to attacking Omega during his entrance and before the match officially started.

Guevara, who was wearing a neck brace after being run over by a golf cart driven by Hardy last week, tried to interfere in the match and brought out a steel chair. Guevara was stopped in his tracks and received a Twist of Fate from Hardy.

Hardy won the match for his team after he nailed Ortiz with a Twist of Fate while he was placed on the top rope.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee faced off against Christopher Daniels of SCU in the main event. Lee was joined by masked members of his Dark Order and was holding the AEW World Championship he stole from Jon Moxley.

Lee was able to withstood all of Daniels' attacks throughout the bout. SCU members members Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian battled The Dark Order outside the ring.

Lee won the match after countering Daniels with a Powerbomb followed by a Discus Lariat for the three count. Lee celebrated in the ring with the AEW World Championship until Moxley entered the arena.

Moxley took out a number of Dark Order members while Lee escaped with the title. Moxley promised to get his championship back after he defeats Lee at Double or Nothing.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody brawling with Lance Archer before their TNT Championship match at Double or Nothing; Best Friends defeating Jurassic Express; Hikaru Shida defeating Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander and Dr. Britt Baker in a Fatal 4-Way match; and MJF defeating Lee Johnson.