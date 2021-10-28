The Elite took on Dark Order in a eight-man tag team match that featured each wrestler wearing a Halloween costume in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Elite, consisting of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, dressed up as the Ghostbusters with their henchmen Micheal Nakazawa as a big baby and Brandon Cutler as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters.

Dark Order, consisting of members Evil Uno, Stu Grayson John Silver and Colt Cabana, each wore a different costume. Evil Uno was a cowboy in reference to Dark Order's friend Hangman Adam Page with Silver as Bambi, Grayson as Kratos from God of War and Cabana dressing up as Cutler.

The match took a chaotic turn once referee Rick Knox was inadvertently taken out by Nick Jackson. The Elite took advantage of the oppoturnity and used their proton packs to sandwich Dark Order with. The group then Powerbombed Cabana onto a stack of their proton packs.

A man in a horse costume ran down to the ring. The Elite attacked the man thinking it was another member of Dark Order, however, once they removed the horse's mask, it was none other then Cutler whose mouth was taped.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man then took of his mask to reveal Page who was in disguise the entire time. Page attacked The Elite and helped Silver gain the victory for Dark Order by pinning Matt Jackson.

Page is challenging Omega for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 13.

CM Punk was in action against Bobby Fish in Punk's first match on Dynamite.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fish concentrated his attacks on Punk's leg during the physical and competitive match, which also featured Punk Body Slamming Fish three times in a row.

Punk was still able to later deliver an Elbow Drop from the top rope while balancing on one leg.

Punk then went for the GTS, but Fish was able to counter it with a Dragon Screw followed by a Clothesline. Pink recovered and then nailed Fish with the GTS to win the match.

Punk continues to be undefeated in AEW and has won his first five matches.

MJF wrestled newcomer and Boston local Bryce Donovan, who he defeated with ease and pinned by placing one finger on Donovan's chest.

MJF was joined by his Pinnacle teammates Wardlow and Shawn Spears. MJF dissed the Boston crowd and was stopped by Sting's music, but it was all a ploy by Spears.

The real Sting and MJF's rival Darby Allin did arrive, however, and attacked Pinnacle. Allin had disguised himself as The Invisible Man inside the audience. Sting used his signature baseball bat with Allin pulling out a skateboard that had thumbtacks on it.

MJF was able to escape while Wardlow and Spears were punished by Allin and Sting. Allin then challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included TNT Champion Sammy Guevara successfully defending his title against Ethan Page; Hikaru Shida defeating Serena Deeb to advance in the TBS Women's Title Tournament; and Jon Moxley defeating 10 to advance in the Men's World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Cody Rhodes also addressed fans after he defeated his rival Malakai Black on Saturday. Rhodes was joined by his manager Arn Anderson and was open about not turning into a villain as it would be the easy way out despite fans starting to boo him.

Rhodes was then confronted by Andrade El Idolo and later Black after the lights in the arena turned out. Black sprayed his black mist at Rhodes and started to double team Anderson with Andrade until Pac entered the ring to even the odds.