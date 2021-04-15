TNT Champion Darby Allin defended his title against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match and boxing great Mike Tyson was the special enforcer for Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle vs. Dax Harwood of The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite.

Allin's Championship match was the main event on Wednesday. The bout could be decided anywhere in the arena and there was no rules.

Hardy made things violent early by using a steel chair to assault the champ. Hardy was later joined by members of his group The Hardy Family Office, which includes Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade.

Professional wrestling legend Sting and the Dark Order arrived to even the odds for Allin. Sting used a garbage can and his signature baseball bat on Private Party until he was interrupted by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, who had been watching the action from the rafters.

Sting was assisted by Lance Archer, which caused Page and Sky to leave. Archer then nailed Private Party member Kassidy with the Black Out. Sting was able to toss his baseball bat to Allin who caught it perfectly.

Hardy countered with a low blow on Allin and performed the Twist of Fate, but it wasn't enough to win. Hardy later climbed a ladder and crash landed onto Allin through a table, but he still couldn't earn the three count.

Allin, back on the entrance ramp, gave Hardy a low blow and started using Sting's baseball bat. Allin won the match after he climbed a tall lighting rig and performed the Coffin Drop, sending Hardy through the announcer's table.

Tyson, before the match between Jericho and Harwood, was approached by MJF of The Pinnacle. MJF offered Tyson a blank check to help Harwood win but the boxer ripped up the check, ate it, and spit back out at MJF.

Harwood was only joined at ringside by his tag team partner Cash Wheeler as all other Pinnacle and Inner Circle members were banned from ringside. Jericho was joined by Sammy Guevara. Tyson's job was to ensure that everything went smoothly outside the ring.

Tyson grabbed a steel chair away from Jericho and then a baseball bat away from Harwood in the early moments of the match. Jericho was later able to lock in the Lion Tamer submission hold on Harwood, but Wheeler took Jericho out with a cheap shot. This lead to Guevara attacking Wheeler.

Soon all the members of The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle started brawling on the entrance ramp. Wheeler took advantage of the chaos and grabbed the baseball bat but Tyson ordered him to stand down. The boxing legend then decked Wheeler with a hard punch.

Jericho won the match with the Judas Effect. Le Champion made Tyson an ancillary member of The Inner Circle afterwards.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks defended their titles against Pac and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle. The Young Bucks displayed a new, cocky personality after re-forming their alliance with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega last week.

The highly-competitive match featured a number of high-flying moves and near falls. The Young Bucks also took time during the match to mock their opponents.

The Young Bucks won the bout after Nick Jackson ripped off Fenix's luchador mask, forcing him to conceal his identity. This allowed The Young Bucks to deliver Superkicks to Fenix and pin him for the three count.

Also on Dynamite, Christian Cage said no to joining Team Taz, which Taz did not take lightly.

Cage was then brutally assaulted by Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Christian will be able to get revenge next week when he faces Hobbs on Dynamite.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jade Cargill defeating Red Velvet; Anthony Ogogo of The Factory made his in-ring debut by defeating Cole Carter with a single gut punch; and Kris Statlander making her return to AEW after recovering from an injury and defeating Amber Nova.