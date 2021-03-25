TNT Champion Darby Allin defended his title against The Dark Order's John Silver in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Silver pulled out all the stops to try and defeat Allin, who wouldn't stay down. Silver charged at Allin outside the ring and crashed into the steel barricade.

Silver's group The Dark Order then surrounded Allin, which brought out his partner Sting. The professional wrestling legend stood by the entrance ramp with his signature baseball bat to make sure the match went down smoothly.

The champ launched himself at The Dark Order with a top rope Coffin Drop, with Allin crashing into most members of the group. Allin later won the match with a Code Red to remain TNT Champion.

Allin and Sting gave respect to Silver afterwards. Matt Hardy then leaped over the barricade and grabbed Allin, leading to a large brawl.

Hardy brought his associates Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny to fight with Allin, Sting and The Dark Order. Tay Conti also joined in on the brawl to attack The Bunny as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was in action against Matt Sydal. If Sydal could win, he would earn a future championship match against Omega.

Sydal was able to land a Lighting Spiral, but Omega survived. Sydal then attempted a Meteora that Omega countered by delivering two V-Triggers.

Omega stopped Sydal from performing a Shooting Star Press and delivered a third V-Trigger followed by the One-Winged Angel to win the match.

The Pinnacle, MJF's new group that also includes Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow and manager Tully Blanchard, had their first match as a group on Dynamite.

FTR and Spears took on Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. of The Varsity Blonds along with Dante Martin. MJF, Wardlow and Blanchard viewed the match from ringside.

Spears won the match for The Pinnacle after landing the C4 Death Valley Driver on Martin. Wardlow attacked Pillman afterwards as The Pinnacle spoke with Tony Schiavone.

MJF poked fun at Chris Jericho, The Inner Circle and said he has a gift for The Pinnacle next week.

Other moments from Dynamite included Hangman Adam Page defeating Cezar Bononi; Lance Archer calling out Sting; Dr. Britt Baker bragging about the history she made last week during her main event match against Thunder Rosa; Christian Cage challenging Frankie Kazarian to a match next week; QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes agreeing to have an exhibition match; Tay Conti defeating Nyla Rose; and Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid defeating AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler.

Laredo Kid won the match after performing a Spanish Fly on Cutler. Omega ran down to the ring afterwards and attacked Laredo Kid before asking The Young Bucks to rejoin him.

Omega wanted The Young Bucks to throw up their signature hand gesture, but The Young Bucks walked away with Cutler. The Lucha Brothers then attacked Omega before he was attended to by his friends, The Good Brothers.