Cody Rhodes and newly crowned TNT Champion Darby Allin joined forces on Dynamite to take on FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

Cage and Starks' manager Taz was a guest commentator during the main event match. Rhodes was accompanied to the ring by his coach Arn Anderson.

Anderson was thrown out of the match, however, after he got upset about Taz coming down to the ringside area and grabbing Rhodes' foot. Anderson threw a chair into the ring in anger which led to him being thrown out by the referee.

Rhodes was able to nail Starks with a Cross Rhodes but Cage responded with a Clothesline. Cage then performed an Avalanche Drill Claw from the middle rope on Allin, in order to win the hard-hitting match.

Team Taz started to attack Rhodes and Allin afterwards until Will Hobbs entered the ring with a steel chair. Hobbs picked up Cage's FTW Championship but in a twist, used the title to strike down Rhodes instead.

Hobbs then joined Team Taz as Taz yelled at Rhodes and Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and and Kenny Omega were set to sign the contract for their championship match on Dec. 2.

Omega came to the ring and awaited Moxley's arrival, but he never showed up. The champ was then found knocked out backstage with a bloody nose. Moxley was attended to by medical personnel and was unable to take part in the contract singing.

Omega commented on how Moxley was trying to avoid their match and signed his part of the contract.

The Inner Circle, who have recently added members MJF and his bodyguard Wardlow to their ranks, took a trip to Las Vegas. MJF paid for the trip as a welcoming gift.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz were also present as the group partied and gambled. MJF and Jericho drank too much and The Inner Circle ran into professional wresting veteran Konnan, who smoked with the team.

The segment then paid homage to the Hangover films as The Inner Circle woke up from their crazy night. Guevara, who had expressed his dislike of MJF earlier, had written the word soft all over MJF's face.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeating Top Flight; Orange Cassidy defeating Kip Sabian; Pac winning his return match against The Blade; Pac reforming Death Triangle with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M; and NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb successfully defending her title against Thunder Rosa.

Dr. Britt Baker, who had attacked Rosa during the match, brawled with Rosa afterwards around the ringside area. AEW officials had to break the fight up.