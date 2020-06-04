Cody defended the newly introduced TNT Championship for the first time on Dynamite against Jungle Boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jungle Boy rose to the challenge on Wednesday and fought hard against The American Nightmare.

Cody, outside the ring, attempted to headbutt Jungle Boy twice but he ended up connecting with a wall, causing the champ to bleed. Jungle Boy took advantage of the situation and attacked Cody's head.

Jungle Boy and Cody eventually found themselves fighting on the top turnbuckle, right above a table that had been set up ringside. The competitors crashed through the table together.

Cody, back inside the ring, was able to recover and nail Jungle boy with the CrossRhodes to earn the three count. Cody embraced Jungle Boy afterwards with the pair giving each other a hug and a handshake.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defended their titles against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc. Sabian was accompanied to the ring by his fiancee Penelope Ford.

Ford attempted to attack Page and jumped off the top rope but Page stopped her. The referee then decided to eject Ford from the ringside area. Havoc used the referee being distracted to attack Omega and Page with a ring wrench.

Page and Omega won the hard-hitting match after delivering The Last Call to Havoc for the three count. The Last Call is a combination of Page's Buckshot Lariat and Omega's V-Trigger.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chris Jericho was in action against Colt Cabana. Jericho was joined by Inner Circle Members Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara.

Cabana was in control of the bout until Hager got involved to smash Cabana's head into the top turnbuckle. Cabana would recover and continue to attack Le Champion and was even able to escape from Jericho's Lion Tamer submission hold.

Jericho won after hitting Cabana with the Judas Effect for the three count. Jericho, following his altercation with Mike Tyson last week, called out the boxing great to confront him in the ring.

Jericho was instead greeted by Orange Cassidy. Jericho and Hager both charged at Cassidy who was able to escape. Cassidy, at ringside was then joined by his partners, The Best Friends, who picked him up over the guard rail.

Other moments from Dynamite included Brian Cage defeating Sean Dean; AEW World Champion Jon Moxley confronting Cage and stating that he will retain his title at Fyter Fest; Matt Hardy agreeing to help out Private Party in the future; Nyla Rose defeating Big Swole; #FTR being confronted by The Butcher and The Blade during an interview; Cabana being asked to join The Dark Order; and Dr. Britt Baker releasing a comedic video about her road to recovery after being injured.

Fyter Fest will be broadcast over two nights on July 1 and July 8 on TNT. The event will feature every AEW Championship being defended.