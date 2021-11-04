CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite.

Punk addressed the news that Moxley has entered himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday.

"If anybody here or if anybody home watching on television, if you think you're in a place where you need help -- get it, ask somebody, there's nothing wrong with asking for help," Punk said after stating that he was proud of Moxley.

Punk then turned his attention to Eddie Kingston, who he had a heated discussion with on Rampage last Friday after Kingston lost to Bryan Danielson in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Punk said he will meet Kingston face-to-face on Friday on the new edition of Rampage.

Moxley was set to face Orange Cassidy on Dynamite as part of the tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a future title shot for the AEW World Championship.

Former TNT Champion Miro became Moxley's replacement and took on Cassidy in the main event. Cassidy's rival Matt Hardy watched the action from ringside and Danielson joined the commentary team.

Miro ripped off Cassidy's bandages that were placed over his bruised ribs and repeatedly kicked him. Cassidy fought back and got ready to deliver an Orange Punch until Miro exited the ring.

Cassidy then leaped from the top turnbuckle and crashed landed onto Miro through a table. Cassidy was also able to land a Beach Break, but it wasn't enough. Miro recovered and applied the Game Over submission hold, causing Cassidy to tap out.

Miro will now face Danielson in the finals of the tournament at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 13. Miro refused to shake Danielson's hand as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was in action against Andrade El Idolo. Cody Rhodes was joined at ringside by his coach Arn Anderson while Andrade was joined by his assistant Jose.

Cody Rhodes paid homage to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, by hitting Andrade with the Bionic Elbow. Andrade responded by using the Figure Four, a move made famous by his future father-in-law Ric Flair who was a rival of Dusty Rhodes.

Andrade's assistant Jose tried to get involved in the match with Anderson stepping in to stop him. Cody Rhodes then tried a Tope Suicida, but tag team FTR appeared from underneath the ring and attacked The American Nightmare with their Triple A Tag Team Championships when the referee wasn't looking.

Andrade finished the job with a Hammerlock DDT and won the match. Andrade and FTR attacked Cody Rhodes with Anderson stepping into the ring where he was confronted by his former Four Horseman partner Tully Blanchard, who manages FTR.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers then ran out to the ring to save Cody Rhodes . The Lucha Brothers will be defending their titles against FTR at Full Gear.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeating Alan Angels of The Dark Order; Hangman Adam Page coming to save Angels afterwards and telling Omega he has 10 days left as champion; FTR successfully defending their Triple A Tag Team Championships against Aero Star and Samuray Del Sol; Chris Jericho's Inner Circle selecting who from American Top Team they will face at Full Gear including Dan Lambert; Jamie Hayter defeating Anna Jay to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament; and MJF brawling with Darby Allin inside the crowd.

Omega defend his title against Page at Full Gear.