Christian Cage was granted a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battled Wardlow for the chance to face MJF on AEW Dynamite.

The Elite, consisting of Omega and AEW World Tag Team champions The Young Bucks , kicked off Dynamite on Wednesday with a Trios Match against Top Flight's Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers.

Martin stole the show with an impressive flurry of offense that saw the young grappler land on his feet after Omega unleashed his signature Snap Dragon Suplex. Martin was tagged into the match and started brawling with The Young Bucks before he dived towards Omega outside the ring.

The champ was able to stop Martin in his tracks with a vicious V-Trigger followed by the One-Winged Angel. The Young Bucks and Omega then performed the BTE Trigger on Martin to earn the three count and win the match.

Cage interrupted The Elite's post-match interview and received backup from Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express.

Cage said he had spoken to AEW head Tony Khan and will be facing Omega for the AEW World Championship on Sept. 5 at the All Out pay-per-view event. Jurassic Express will also get to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week on Dynamite.

The squared circle veteran also mentioned how Omega has multiple world championships from across the professional wrestling landscape and added that he will be facing Omega for his Impact Championship first on Friday on the debut episode of Rampage.

The bout will be the first match to take place on Rampage, which will air every Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT.

Jericho, in his final trial before getting the right to face his bitter rival MJF, battled MJF's Pinnacle teammate Wardlow in the main event.

Wardlow was able to use his superior size and strength to dominate the bout. Wardlow delivered multiple PowerBombs and sent Le Champion flying with the F-10.

Wardlow decided not to pin Jericho in order to inflict more pain. Jericho was able to trip Wardlow and apply the Walls of Jericho submission hold, but MJF interfered and raked his rival's eyes.

Referee Aubrey Edwards caught MJF trying to slip Wardlow his Dynamite Diamond Ring and barred him from ringside. Jericho took advantage of the situation and nailed Wardlow with Floyd, his baseball bat. Jericho then nailed Wardlow with the Judas Effect to survive and win the match.

Pinnacle member Shawn Spears came down to the ring and assaulted Jericho, who received help from Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara before he was also beat down. The Pinnacle left the ring once Jake Hager of the Inner Circle came to even the odds.

MJF will face Jericho next week on Dynamite and is allowed to pick the stipulation. MJF said that Jericho will be unable to use the Judas Effect during the bout or else MJF will automatically win the match. Jericho is also not allowed to use his "Judas" theme music as he enters the ring.