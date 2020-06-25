Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy battled throughout the arena before their match at Fyter Fest on Dynamite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jericho and Cassidy, who are quickly becoming heated rivals, had a confrontation during Dynamite's final segment Wednesday that quickly turned violent.

Cassidy pushed Le Champion's buttons by delivering his signature series of light kicks which he followed up by placing his hands into his pockets. Jericho responded by grabbing Cassidy's sunglasses and breaking them.

Cassidy and Jericho fought outside the ring and started heading into the stands where a group of fans were located. Jericho, after reaching a production area, struck Cassidy with a camera.

Cassidy, who was bleeding from his right ear, ended things by running down the arena steps to punch Jericho in the face, causing him to crash through a table. Cassidy and Jericho will be facing each other on night two of Fyter Fest on July 8.

Wardlow, the bodyguard of MJF, and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express kicked off Dynamite with an explosive Lumberjack match.

A Lumberjack match involves multiple wrestlers surrounding the ring who can fight the competitors and throw them back into the ring if they exit it.

The towering grapplers eventually took the bout outside the ring, bringing all of the lumberjacks with them. Luchasaurus was able to throw Wardlow off the entrance ramp, causing him to crash land onto the lumberjacks. Luchasaurus then followed that up with an impressive Shooting Star Press.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Luchasaurus, back in the ring, was in control and planted Wardlow with a Chokeslam. MJF then started to distract the referee as Luchasaurus went for the pin, causing Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express to spear MJF into a group of lumberjacks.

Wardlow took advantage of the situation and struck Luchasaurus below the belt. Wardlow then delivered the F-10 to win the match. MJF and Wardlow will be battling Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy next week during night one of Fyter Fest.

Also on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida faced off against Red Velvet. Shida's Fyter Fest opponent Penelope Ford was watching the action from ringside with her fiance Kip Sabian.

Ford slapped Shida before her match started. The champ then quickly defeated Velvet with a Falcon Arrow and quickly went back to fight with Ford. Shida, during the ensuing melee, was able to take down Sabian with a punch.

Shida defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Ford next week during night one of Fyter Fest.

Other moments from Dynamite included TNT Champion Cody holding a press conference with Jake Hager for their upcoming title match; The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana defeating Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss; #FTR defeating SCU; Brian Cage defeating Jon Cruz; and Broken Matt Hardy defeating Santana.