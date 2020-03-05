Jon Moxley's first Dynamite as AEW World Champion was ruined by Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle when they exacted their revenge.

Moxley, who had defeated Jericho for the title at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, kicked off Dynamite on Wednesday and was given a hero's welcome from the live audience.

The new champ praised AEW for bringing back real professional wrestling and dared The Inner Circle to attack him.

Jericho and his crew arrived onto the scene and said Moxley won the match unfairly because he lied about needing an eye patch leading up to and during the championship bout.

Jericho put the entire AEW roster on notice and said that if Moxley can walk out of the arena on his own following the main event, he will take a leave of absence for 60 days.

The main event of the night featured Jericho and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle against Moxley and Darby Allin.

Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle violently attacked Moxley before he could make it to the ring, ambushing him inside the arena concourse. This left Allin alone to face Jericho and Guevara in a Handicap match.

Allin fought hard, however, turning the bout into a highly-competitive match. Allin was able to take out the entire Inner Circle when he performed a Coffin Drop from the top rope onto the group. Allin continued his assault by nailing Guevara with a Stunner followed by a second Coffin Drop but it wasn't enough.

Jericho ended things by striking Allin with the Judas Effect in mid-air as Allin leaped towards him. Guevara then pinned Allin inside the ring to win the match. Moxley would return as The Inner Circle celebrated but he was quickly outnumbered.

The Inner Circle brought Moxley up to the entrance ramp and Powerbombed him off the ramp and right through a table as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts made a surprise appearance to confront Cody as he was discussing his lost to MJF at Revolution.

Roberts warned Cody about a mysterious client of his who will arrive to AEW and slay The American Nightmare. The Snake then stated that has returned to take away Cody's share of the company.

Hager was in one-on-one action against QT Marshall who was accompanied to the ring by Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes. Hager arrived with his Inner Circle partners Santana and Ortiz.

Hager won the match after placing Marshall into the Standing Arm Triangle submission hold, which put Marshall to sleep. Hager would not let get of the hold after the match which prompted Dustin Rhodes to jump into the ring, causing a huge brawl.

Cody would return to help out his wife Brandi Rhodes and brother Dustin Rhodes but he was taken out by The Inner Circle. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks also came to help but it still wasn't enough until AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Adam Page made an appearance.

Page, who was drinking beer as he walked to the ring, took out Hager with a well-timed Buckshot Lariat which sent The Inner Circle packing. Page then gave a middle finger to Jackson following their match at Revolution and grabbed some beers from fans in the audience.

Other moments from Dynamite included SCU and Colt Cabana in his AEW debut defeating The Dark Order who once again warned that The Exalted One would soon arrive; Big Swole defeating The Librarian Leva Bates; and Pac defeating Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends.