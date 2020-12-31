AEW dedicated it's latest episode of Dynamite to Brodie Lee, a star professional wrestler in the company who recently died at the age of 41.

Dynamite opened on Wednesday with the entire AEW roster at the entrance ramp along with president and CEO Tony Khan and Lee's family. The group stood silently for a 10-bell salute.

Lee, real name Jon Huber, was the leader of The Dark Order in AEW and was a former TNT Champion. Lee, before AEW, competed in WWE as Luke Harper where he was a member of The Wyatt Family and was a former Intercontinental and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Lee's wife Amanda Huber announced his death on Instagram Saturday, stating that he died from a non-COVID related lung issue. He is survived by his two sons Brodie who appeared on Dynamite as Brodie Lee Jr. and Nolan.

Dynamite aired a series of matches featuring The Dark Order that honored Lee alongside various tribute videos and clips of wrestlers discussing Lee and what he meant to them.

Lee Jr. got to select who competed in the main event, which included Cody Rhodes , Orange Cassidy and 10 of The Dark Order taking on Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Rhodes planted Starks with a CrossRhodes, which was followed by 10 performing a Spine Buster that earned a three count. The other members of Team Taz attacked Rhodes, Cassidy and 10 afterwards until Darby Allin and professional wrestling legend Sting appeared.

Sting and Allin stood with Rhodes, Cassidy and 10 in the ring as Team Taz retreated. Rhodes, afterwards, then invited Lee Jr. into the ring where he was joined by his mother, Khan and 10.

Lee Jr., who wore a Dark Order mask throughout the show, placed his father's boots in the middle of the ring to officially retire them. Khan then presented Lee Jr. with the TNT Championship belt, calling him the TNT Champion for life.

A tribute video played showing Lee with his family and career in professional wrestling. The clip notably included photos of Lee during his time in WWE with other WWE stars.

Lee Jr. had also gotten involved in a Six-Man Tag Team match between John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order with Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle.

MJF teased Lee Jr. who was watching the action from ringside. Erick RedBeard, who was Lee's tag team partner in WWE, came to help The Dark Order and Page by taking out MJF's bodyguard Wardlow and sending him to the back.

Lee Jr. used a kendo stick to hit MJF in the head after MJF took off his mask. Silver finished off Ortiz inside the ring by performing Lee's signature Discus Lariat clothesline to win the match.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order defeating Matt Hardy and Private Party; SCU stopping The Acclaimed from dissing The Dark Order; Lance Archer with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order defeating Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade; Anna Jay of The Dark Order and Tay Conti defeating Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford; and Thunder Rosa attacking Baker afterwards.

Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho , Kingston, Allin and more delivered video tributes of their own throughout the show to discuss their love and admiration for Lee.

"Every day is a gift. Every day is special and every day that I got to spend with Brodie, was just all the more special and I'm grateful for that. I love you brother, and I'll never forget you," Moxley said.