Broken Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega battled Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle in a Street Fight on AEW Dynamite.

This was Hardy's in-ring debut in AEW on Wednesday after he joined the company in March. Jericho and Guevara went by the name of Le Sex Gods.

Jericho, before he entered the ring, was confronted by Sugar Dunkerton, who he has constantly referred to as Pineapple Pete, during his time as a guest announcer in recent weeks. Jericho will be facing Dunkerton next week.

Hardy started the main event bout by bitting Guevara's hand. Jericho and Hardy then started brawling with Le Champion tossing Hardy to the backstage area.

Hardy would return, but he ditched his Broken persona and was wearing ring attire that resembled how he looked early in his career. Omega helped to set up a ladder and a table with Guevara being placed onto the table. Hardy then jumped from the top of the ladder and crashed landed onto The Spanish God.

The match soon headed to the backstage area where Jericho, with help from Inner Circle member Jake Hager, placed Hardy into an ice machine. Guevara threw Omega into an ATM machine which spit out cash. Omega would retaliate by Powerbombing Guevara into a steel garage door.

Hardy emerged from the ice machine and had transformed back into his Broken persona. Hardy started to drive a golf cart and ran over Jericho and Guevara with Omega in the passenger seat.

Jericho and Guevara eventually won the hard-fought battle after receiving assistance from Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz. Hardy was Powerbombed through a table and Omega was hit with Jericho's Judas Effect for the three count.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faced off against Frankie Kazarian of SCU in a highly-competitive match.

Kazarian held his own against the champ and even came close to winning the non-title bout with a roll up pin. Moxley ended things by unleashing the Paradigm Shift for the three count.

Moxley was then attacked by multiple masked members of The Dark Order which signaled the arrival of their leader, The Exalted One Brodie Lee. The Dark Order also fought off Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky of SCU who tried to help.

Lee challenged the battered Moxley to a championship match which Moxley accepted.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody defeating Joey Janela; AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose returning and defeating Kenzie Paige; MJF announcing that he will be in action next week; and Lance Archer defeating QT Marshall.

Archer's mentor, professional wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, placed a snake onto Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody. Archer and Cody will be battling for the TNT Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on May 23.