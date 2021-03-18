Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa settled their differences in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, which was the first-ever women's main event on Dynamite.

An Unsanctioned Lights Out match has no rules and the bout is unofficial, meaning it will not count towards Baker and Rosa's win/loss record. Dynamite on Wednesday was titled St. Patrick's Day Slam.

Baker was joined by her assistant Rebel who immediately got involved in the match by attacking Rosa with a crutch. Rosa caught Rebel but Baker was able to Spear her rival and perform an Air Raid Crash on the entrance ramp.

Baker, after receiving help from Rebel to set up a table, stomped on Rosa's head, which caused her to start bleeding. The contest then started to get more violent and bloody as time went on.

The dentist and her assistant threw multiple steel chairs into the ring. This led to Baker Suplexing Rosa into the pile. Rosa would start to make Baker bleed profusely after she kicked a ladder into Baker's face. Rosa followed that up by sending Baker into the ladder with a Death Valley Driver.

Baker upped the ante by introducing a pile of thumbtacks into the ring. Rosa gained control and sent Rebel crashing through the table. She then Powerbombed Baker onto the thumbtacks, but it wasn't enough.

The bitter enemies continued to wrestle near the thumbtacks with Baker briefly able to apply the Lockjaw. Rosa won the match after she sent Baker through a table with a Fire Thunder Driver.

Also on Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston battled Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers. Moxley, who is still recovering from his Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, competed while wearing multiple bandages.

Gallows and Anderson started the match by attacking Kingston from behind while he walked towards the ring. The Good Brothers then took Moxley out with a Magic Killer outside the ring.

The Good Brothers dominated the bout but Moxley was able to roll-up Anderson for a pin to win the match. The Good Brothers assaulted Moxley afterwards and were later joined by Omega and his manager Don Callis. Omega brought in a chair but Kingston attacked the champ as he sat down. The Good Brothers then took Kingston out with a Magic Killer.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks stopped Omega and The Good Brothers from inflicting more damage, which caused an argument. The Young Bucks refused to celebrate with their friends and left the ring.

MJF formally introduced his new group one week after he put his master plan into motion to take out Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

MJF introduced each member of his new cabal which includes his bodyguard Wardlow, Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood of FTR along with their manager Tully Blanchard, and Shawn Spears.

The new group is officially going by the name The Pinnacle. MJF also took over the Inner Circle's office space backstage.

"Chris, from day one the goal was to kill the Inner Circle from the inside. I wanted to build my own faction on top of the remains of the Inner Circle and boy have I ever. We are The Pinnacle and we will take every championship and anything else we want," MJF said.

Other moments from Dynamite included Cody Rhodes defeating Penta El Zero Miedo; Miedo attacking Rhodes' injured shoulder afterwards; Jade Cargill defeating Dani Jordyn; Big Money Matt Hardy, Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade defeating Jurassic Express and Bear Country; Christian Cage promising that he will face Omega down the road; Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin getting interrupted and threatened by Lance Archer; Brian Cage of Team Taz showing respect to Sting; and Rey Fenix defeating Angelico.