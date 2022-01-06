AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defended his title against Bryan Danielson for the second time on Dynamite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bout was a rematch after Page and Danielson wrestled to a draw in December at AEW's Winter is Coming special. Dynamite on Wednesday represented the first Dynamite to air on TBS, it's new home after it previously aired on TNT.

Page and Danielson kicked off the show, just like they did at Winter is Coming. Three judges were also summoned to select a winner in case a draw happened again. Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn and Paul Wight served as the judges.

Danielson avoided Page at first and rolled out of the ring where he mocked the champ by doing jumping jacks. Danielson avoided a Moonsault from Page, who landed on his feet and then performed a Powerbomb to his rival on the ring apron.

The bout got bloody after Danielson sent Page face-first into the ring post, giving him a crimson mask. Then Danielson started bleeding himself after Page sent him into the ring post three times.

Danielson later avoided Page's Buckshot Lariat and responded with a Running Knee, which earned a two count. The rivals started to exchange headbutts. Page eventually landed the Buckshot Lariat and pinned Danielson to remain AEW World Champion.

The TBS Championship Finals also took place on Dynamite between Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho. The winner would be crowned the first-ever TBS Champion.

Cargill was joined by her manager Smart Mark Sterling and her young daughter was watching the action from the stands. Cargill also dressed up as Storm from X-Men during her entrance.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The match was briefly interrupted by Mercedes Martinez who started to talk trash to Soho while she was down until Thunder Rosa arrived onto the scene and started brawling with Martinez.

Soho got back into the match and nailed Cargill with a Side Suplex. Sterling then jumped onto the ring apron to distract the referee, which led to him being ejected from ringside. Cargill tried to take advantage of the situation but Soho countered and delivered the No Future for a two count.

Jade won the match after she performed an Avalanche Jaded from the second turnbuckle, making her the inaugural TBS Champion.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. consisting of Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defended their titles against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express in the main event.

Jurassic Express were joined by Christian Cage while The Lucha Bros. were joined by their manager Alex Abrahantes.

The high-flying match was briefly interrupted by the arena going dark, a possible tease for Malakai Black. The Lucha Bros. then responded with the Fear Factor, which earned a two count.

Abrahantes later set up a table outside the ring, which Luchasaurus used to chokeslam Fenix through. Fenix landed awkwardly and greatly injured his arm. He was attended too by doctors and wasn't seen again. An injury update is pending.

Jungle Boy, back inside the ring, rolled up Miedo with a sudden pin to win the match. Jurassic Express are now the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Dynamite went off the air as the entire tag division stared down Jurassic Express from the entrance ramp.

Other moments from Dynamite included CM Punk attacking Captain Shawn Dean in his match with MJF in order to give MJF a loss; Punk getting into a war of words with MJF with Punk accepting a challenge to face MJF's bodyguard Wardlow next week; Wardlow easily defeating Antonio Zambrano; and Malakai Black defeating Brian Pillman Jr.