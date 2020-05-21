Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks returned to AEW Dynamite after being absent from AEW programming for weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Page and The Young Bucks reunited as teammates of The Elite on Wednesday as Chris Jericho 's Inner Circle brutally assaulted Elite member Kenny Omega with a baseball bat.

Omega was tied to a field goal post at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Jericho started broadcasting the beatdown after Broken Matt Hardy -- who has aligned himself with The Elite -- and The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara had a match.

The Young Bucks arrived onto the scene and leaped from the stadium wall to crash land onto Santana and Ortiz.

Page then ran across the football field in his cowboy boots to take part in the massive brawl. The Inner Circle quickly retreated as The Elite regrouped. Page, who has had issues with The Elite in the past, also walked away as Dynamite went off the air.

The Elite with Hardy will be taking on The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Saturday.

Guevara, in his match against Hardy, was able to impressively avoid Hardy's Twist of Fate by landing on his feel and responding back with a Superkick.

Hardy, who is looking for revenge after The Inner Circle destroyed his drone Vanguard 1 last week, took off Guevara's boot at one point and bit down on his foot.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hardy won the match after he avoided Guevara's Shooting Star Press and landed the Twist of Fate for the three count.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took on 10 of The Dark Order. The Exalted One Brodie Lee, who leads The Dark Order, is still holding onto the AEW World Championship belt which he stole from Moxley.

Lee had 10 battle Moxley alone and left the ringside area. Moxley quickly dispatched of his opponent, ending the bout with a Paradigm Shift.

Moxley then threatened to break 10's arm using a steel chair unless Lee returned his championship belt. Lee responded by saying that everyone needs to make sacrifices and left the arena. Moxley proceeded to smash a steel chair against 10's arm.

Moxley and Lee will be battling for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Professional wrestling legends Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Arn Anderson held a face-to-face discussion about the upcoming TNT Championship tournament final between Cody and Lance Archer.

Anderson is the coach of Cody while Roberts is the manager of Archer. The tournament final will take place at Double or Nothing. Boxing great Mike Tyson will be presenting the TNT Championship to the winner.

Roberts and Anderson had a war of words that nearly turned into a fight that was broken up by AEW officials.

Other moments from Dynamite included MJF defeating Marko Stunt; Rey Fenix defeating Orange Cassidy before a fight broke out between Double or Nothing's Casino Ladder Match participants; and AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker defeating Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida in a Tag Team match.

Baker appeared to suffer from a knee injury during the match but Rose still won by using the Beast Bomb. Rose then set up a table to put Shida through but Statlander came to the rescue. Shida then Suplexed Rose from the top rope into the table.

Rose will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Shida at Double or Nothing.