AEW has announced plans to introduce a new championship title known as the TNT Championship.

The company said on Monday that the inaugural TNT Champion will be crowned following an eight-man tournament that will begin on the April 8 edition of Dynamite.

The tournament will end with a final match at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event which is still scheduled to take place on May 23.

The TNT Championship is a reference to cable network TNT which airs Dynamite every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The TNT Championship will be the fourth title in AEW, along with the AEW World Championship which is held by Jon Moxley, the AEW Women's World Championship, which is held by Nyla Rose, and the AEW World Tag Team Championships, which are held by Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

"It's been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: Dynamite, especially during these tumultuous times," AEW president and CEO Tony Khan said in a statement.

"I'm excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it's only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they'll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT," he continued.

Dynamite has continued to air every Wednesday with new episodes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dynamite is held inside an empty arena without fans in attendance.