South Korean girl group Aespa took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop stars performed their song "Life's Too Short" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

"Life's Too Short" is Aespa's first English-language single and the first song to debut from their upcoming EP, Girls.

The performance marked Aespa's first appearance on a U.S. late-night show.

The group will also perform July 8 in New York as part of the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

Aespa released "Life's Too Short" and a music video for the song last week.

Girls also features the songs "Girls," "Illusion," "Lingo," "ICU" and the Korean version of "Life's Too Short." The EP is Aespa's first since Savage, released in October.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group is signed to SM Entertainment and made its debut in November 2020.