South Korean girl band Aespa performed Friday on Good Morning America as part of the ABC morning show's 2022 summer concert series in New York's Central Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert included performances of Aespa's songs "Girls" and "Life's Too Short" from the group's new EP Girls, released Friday.

"Life's Too Short" is the group's first English-language single and the first song released from Girls. The album also features songs "Girls," "Illusion," "Lingo," "ICU" and the Korean version of "Life's Too Short."

Aespa released the single "Life's Too Short" on June 24 and performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 29.

Aespa released a preview of the music video for "Girls" Wednesday.

Girls is the group's first EP since Savage, released in October. Aespa, which is signed to SM Entertainment and made its debut in November 2020, includes Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

The GMA summer concert series will continue July 15 with OneRepublic, followed by Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 12, Demi Lovato on Aug. 19, Ozuna on Aug. 26 and Black Eyed Peas on Sept. 2.