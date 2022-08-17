Adrienne Bailon is a new mom.

The 38-year-old singer and actress recently welcomed her first child, son Ever James, with her husband, contemporary Christian singer Israel Houghton , via surrogate.

Bailon shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Houghton and their baby boy.

"Ever James," she captioned the post. "For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye..."

Ever's birth follows Bailon and Houghton's fertility struggles.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story... you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging -- But God is true to His word and His promises," Bailon wrote. "We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months."

"He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything," she said. "All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!"

Country music singer Mickey Guyton and actor and comedian Ken Jeong were among those to congratulate Bailon in the comments.

Bailon is a former member of the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. She also served as a host on the daytime talk show The Real, which ended in June after eight seasons.