Adriana Lima is expecting a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old model announced the sex of her unborn third child in an Instagram video Monday.

The child will be Lima's first with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers. Lima has two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband, Marko Jaric.

In the video, Lima and Lemmers learn they're expecting a son during a celebration with friends and family.

"And the reveal is in... Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygendereveal," Lima captioned the post.

Model Shanina Shaik was among those to congratulate Lima in the comments.

"Congratulations my love!!!!! I'm so excited for you!!!" Shaik wrote.

Lima and Lemmers made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. The pair announced in February that they are expecting their first child together.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lima is best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Lemmers is a producer and the CEO of MiLu Entertainment.