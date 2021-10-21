Game of Thrones alum Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Vikings actor George Blagden can now be seen and heard guiding tours in Rome via a free mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinnuoye-Agbaje -- whose credits also include Suicide Squad, Oz and Lost -- narrates a tour of the Roman Colosseum, Bardeum said in a press release Wednesday.

Eagles of the Empire scribe Simon Scarrow wrote the new audio-visual experience, which is titled Blood and Sand.

Elsewhere, Blagden, who also starred in the TV show Versailles and film Les Miserables, enlightens viewers about Circus Maximus in The Charioteer, created by Margaret George, for the app.

George is a historical novelist known for her books The Autobiography of Henry VIII, Mary Queen of Scotland and the Isles and The Memoirs of Cleopatra.

Bardeum offers in-depth, virtual tours of Florence, Versailles, London and Washington, D.C., as well.